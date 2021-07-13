What's new in the Death Stranding Director's Cut? An upgraded edition of Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding is coming to PS5 later this year. What can fans expect from this expanded version of the game?

Death Stranding is arguably just as effective at raising questions as it is at being a video game. From the first moment the game was teased back at E3 2016, it had gaming enthusiasts wondering what they had seen and what creator Hideo Kojima had up his sleeves following the release of Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain. Death Stranding finally released in late 2019, answering many of the questions raised during its development and marketing cycle.

In what should have been the most predictable part of this story, Death Stranding managed to raise even more questions from gamers thanks to its esoteric presentation and unique package-delivery gameplay loop. There will be more questions and answers on the way now that we know Death Stranding Director’s Cut is on its way to PS5 this September. What was cut from the original release that warrants this new release and what should fans expect from this deluxe package?

What's new in the Death Stranding Director's Cut?

The showcase feature for Death Stranding Director’s Cut will likely be the graphical detail boost that comes along with the move to PS5. The console’s powerful hardware will allow players to enjoy the game at native 4K resolution at rock-solid framerates. This level of detail was previously only available to owners of the outstanding PC port of Death Stranding from 2020.

Fans can also expect a selection of new weapons and upgraded melee maneuvers. The embedded pre-order trailer above shows off some of the new moves, including a knee to the gut and dropkick. Cargo delivery gets some additional variety thanks to a new Cargo Catapult and what appears to be a robotic cargo assistant. All-new story missions are also promised, so those who have already gone through the game will have a reason to take the journey once more.

As far as the moniker “Director’s Cut” goes, Hideo Kojima himself was quick to dispel any notion that this new version of the game includes content cut from the first release. He insists that everything in the package was made for the purposes of this release.

“A director's cut in a movie is an additional edit to a shortened version that was either released reluctantly because the director did not have the right to edit it, or because the running time had to be shortened,” Kojima said. “In the game, it is not what was cut, but what was additionally produced that was included. Director's Plus? So, in my opinion, I don't like to call [it] ‘director's cut’.”

Kojima fans will have their hands full on September 24, 2021, when Death Stranding Director’s Cut is released for PS5. Will the new content and story missions bring new questions? That’s a pretty safe bet.