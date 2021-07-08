GameStop Classic Shop LEGO Ideas toy could be the mother of all submissions This GameStop LEGO design gives a whole new meaning to the term 'brick and mortar'.

In case you’ve missed it, GameStop has seen a bit of a resurgence lately. The latest fan movement now involves LEGO and its Ideas program where users can submit their own builds. One LEGO builder has constructed a classic GameStop shop, complete with bargain bins, shelves, and action figures.

The GameStop Classic Shop appeared on the LEGO Ideas page on July 6, 2021 and has since garnered almost six and a half thousand supporters as of writing. With 786 days left for fans to show their support, and considering the recent positive attention GameStop has received from the general public, there’s a good chance support will skyrocket.

The idea likely follows on from the recent attention surrounding the video game store company. GameStop has seen its stock price increase, decrease, and bounce around, has joined the Russell 1000 index, completed $1 billion secondary offering of 5 million shares, and has even started up its own official Discord server. For a company that was looking in poor shape a few months ago, the power of the players has seemingly shifted the scales.

As for the GameStop Classic Shop, the design features the iconic GameStop layout, complete with white, red, and black logo, action figures in the front window, and the ubiquitous bald sales associate. There are also plenty of finer details, like the games on the shelves, the accessories, and even the bargain bins where we would find hidden gems. There’s also a nod to the stock price with a LEGO figure scrawling a green line featuring an upward trajectory. And of course, the backdrop is that of the moon.

If you want to see whether LEGO picks up this design and releases something similar, make sure you head on over to the GameStop Classic Shop page and show your support. We’ll be sure to keep you updated on whether or not LEGO decides to dip its toe into this weird sphere we find ourselves in. Keep it locked to Shacknews for more on GameStop.