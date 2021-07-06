GameStop (GME) has launched its official Discord server GameStop has now opened up its own Discord server.

With now a half a year passed since the infamous GameStop (GME) short squeeze, the gaming retailer has continued to be one of the most talked-about companies in the business. If not for its ongoing stock shenanigans, then for the major changes and shake-ups happening at the corporate level. There’s been a lot of discourse surrounding GameStop, and now the company has created a place for individuals to officially gather and discuss. GameStop has announced that it’s created an official Discord server.

GameStop announced its official Discord server with a post to the company’s Twitter account. Once people join the GameStop Discord server, they’ll be able to chat and engage with others that do the same. Inside the GameStop Discord, there are several LFG (looking for group) channels for different games, including Apex Legends, Fortnite, Call of Duty, and Rocket League. There are also channels for video games, tabletop games, and off-topic discussions.

GameStop advertises its official Discord as a place to “connect with a community of people who are just as obsessed with games as you are,” but one would have to imagine that there will be a good chunk of users not particularly obsessed with games, but with GameStop itself. There’s a list of guidelines in the GameStop Discord, none of which prohibit the discussion of GameStop’s (GME) stock or any other related topics. After joining, I was met with an ocean of GME related memes and messages, not too different from what you would have found on r/WallStreetBets a handful of months ago.

The GameStop Discord server is up now and is available to anybody that wishes to join it. Just earlier today, GameStop also announced that it would be opening up a new fulfillment center in Reno, Nevada.