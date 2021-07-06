Nintendo Switch OLED dock can be bought separately Players that just want a new dock with an Ethernet port can buy one instead of a whole new Switch.

The Nintendo Switch OLED version comes with a new dock that features an Ethernet port and a new rounded design. For those that want to give their old Switch a physical connection can do just that by purchasing the Switch OLED dock separately.

In correspondence with Digital Trends, Nintendo confirmed that the new dock could be purchased separately. “The white dock and black dock will be sold separately (no HDMI cable, no AC adaptor, not in a package) on the Nintendo online store. It will not be sold at retail,” the Nintendo representative stated.

The Nintendo Switch OLED model was announced on July 6, 2021 and immediately saw a lot of attention online. While the new model won’t feature 4K video and the Joy-Cons haven’t received any design changes, the addition of an Ethernet port has generated a lot of buzz.

The news that the dock can be purchased separately is sure to appeal to those that desire a stable, physical connection for their Nintendo Switch. Because it is only going to be available through Nintendo’s online store, it means you won’t be able to pick one up from your local GameStop or online via Amazon.

As for the new dock, we'll be sure to update you when an official price has been revealed.