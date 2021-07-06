Nintendo Switch OLED will not feature 4K video in docked mode Don't expect a major visual upgrade from the Nintendo Switch OLED model.

The Nintendo Switch OLED model looks like it will feature a significant amount of upgrades. Those upgrades will be great for anyone looking to play the thing in Handheld mode. However, those looking for any sort of upgrade to TV mode may walk away disappointed. From every indication, the Nintendo Switch OLED model will not feature any sort of support for 4K resolution when it's docked.

"Set the Nintendo Switch (OLED model) system into the dock to play Nintendo Switch games on the TV," reads the description in the official press release. "By using the built-in wired LAN port, players can enjoy another way to connect online in TV mode."

Notice that there is no mention of resolution capability, neither here nor on the Nintendo website. That's because the Nintendo Switch OLED model will continue to max out at 1080p when docked in TV mode, as indicated by the official tech specs. In fact, even with the new OLED display, Handheld mode will still max out at just 720p.

That's certainly not ideal for anybody looking for a significant boost in visual quality. However, those who do not yet own a Nintendo Switch may look at this new model as a potential entry point. After all, the Switch has built a substantial catalog of games over the past four years. For those who have not yet adopted a Switch, this isn't a bad investment.

If you're on the fence about whether to get a Nintendo Switch OLED model, this will hopefully prompt you to make a more informed decision. You can learn more about the new incarnation of Nintendo's handheld hybrid in our pre-order and specs guide. The Nintendo Switch OLED model will release on October 8.