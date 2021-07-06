Nintendo Switch OLED will not feature 4K video in docked mode
Don't expect a major visual upgrade from the Nintendo Switch OLED model.
The Nintendo Switch OLED model looks like it will feature a significant amount of upgrades. Those upgrades will be great for anyone looking to play the thing in Handheld mode. However, those looking for any sort of upgrade to TV mode may walk away disappointed. From every indication, the Nintendo Switch OLED model will not feature any sort of support for 4K resolution when it's docked.
"Set the Nintendo Switch (OLED model) system into the dock to play Nintendo Switch games on the TV," reads the description in the official press release. "By using the built-in wired LAN port, players can enjoy another way to connect online in TV mode."
Notice that there is no mention of resolution capability, neither here nor on the Nintendo website. That's because the Nintendo Switch OLED model will continue to max out at 1080p when docked in TV mode, as indicated by the official tech specs. In fact, even with the new OLED display, Handheld mode will still max out at just 720p.
That's certainly not ideal for anybody looking for a significant boost in visual quality. However, those who do not yet own a Nintendo Switch may look at this new model as a potential entry point. After all, the Switch has built a substantial catalog of games over the past four years. For those who have not yet adopted a Switch, this isn't a bad investment.
If you're on the fence about whether to get a Nintendo Switch OLED model, this will hopefully prompt you to make a more informed decision. You can learn more about the new incarnation of Nintendo's handheld hybrid in our pre-order and specs guide. The Nintendo Switch OLED model will release on October 8.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Nintendo Switch OLED will not feature 4K video in docked mode
I was thinking if the panels were coming off a line where something else was using the same display. Might be cheaper to use the same tooling even if it's over spec if the price difference is nominal or not worth the cost to retool for the different spec run. I have no knowledge of these kinds of manufacturing practices.
This is such nonsense lol: https://youtu.be/yt73EVyOBoQ
There is literally one hitch in New Donk City when you ride the power line from the Odyssey down to the main area, but otherwise it is rock solid 60fps.
The entire game is rock solid 60fps, one of the most solid games I can think of outside of Doom Eternal on my PC or Mario Kart/Splatoon/Smash
If NDC was noticeably different from the rest of the game then it would have stuck out like a sore thumb. It doesn’t and everyone here would have posted about how its performance was so out of place from the rest of the game. We’d probably see people talk about how NDC’s bad performance kept them from returning there, etc.
Sorry, its total nonsense that performance there is erratic. Its right in line with the rest of the game. What is notable is that the opening power line ride is one of the few places in the game where there is even a hitch. One anomaly across the whole game is very different from that area “stuttering like mad”
