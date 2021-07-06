New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Nintendo Switch OLED will not feature 4K video in docked mode

Don't expect a major visual upgrade from the Nintendo Switch OLED model.
Ozzie Mejia
15

The Nintendo Switch OLED model looks like it will feature a significant amount of upgrades. Those upgrades will be great for anyone looking to play the thing in Handheld mode. However, those looking for any sort of upgrade to TV mode may walk away disappointed. From every indication, the Nintendo Switch OLED model will not feature any sort of support for 4K resolution when it's docked.

"Set the Nintendo Switch (OLED model) system into the dock to play Nintendo Switch games on the TV," reads the description in the official press release. "By using the built-in wired LAN port, players can enjoy another way to connect online in TV mode."

Notice that there is no mention of resolution capability, neither here nor on the Nintendo website. That's because the Nintendo Switch OLED model will continue to max out at 1080p when docked in TV mode, as indicated by the official tech specs. In fact, even with the new OLED display, Handheld mode will still max out at just 720p.

That's certainly not ideal for anybody looking for a significant boost in visual quality. However, those who do not yet own a Nintendo Switch may look at this new model as a potential entry point. After all, the Switch has built a substantial catalog of games over the past four years. For those who have not yet adopted a Switch, this isn't a bad investment.

If you're on the fence about whether to get a Nintendo Switch OLED model, this will hopefully prompt you to make a more informed decision. You can learn more about the new incarnation of Nintendo's handheld hybrid in our pre-order and specs guide. The Nintendo Switch OLED model will release on October 8.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    July 6, 2021 1:05 PM

    Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Nintendo Switch OLED will not feature 4K video in docked mode

    • daggot legacy 10 years
      reply
      July 6, 2021 1:33 PM

      I'm curious if the panel itself is really 720p. I wonder if iFixit or some other site might do a tear down and find out if it's 720 native or scaling down.

      • Prozium legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        July 6, 2021 1:43 PM

        It's probably 720p. I bet the yields are better and it's less pixels to power.

        • daggot legacy 10 years
          reply
          July 6, 2021 2:10 PM

          I was thinking if the panels were coming off a line where something else was using the same display. Might be cheaper to use the same tooling even if it's over spec if the price difference is nominal or not worth the cost to retool for the different spec run. I have no knowledge of these kinds of manufacturing practices.

    • FirstPersonCooter legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      July 6, 2021 2:04 PM

      It features “up to 1080p”, which is great for the year 2003 where they apparently are

      • Chipwarrior legacy 10 years
        reply
        July 6, 2021 2:10 PM

        1080p-ish at 30fps-ish

        • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          July 6, 2021 2:11 PM

          I swear you guys must not play first-party stuff docked. Most of it is 1080p 60fps.

          • Chipwarrior legacy 10 years
            reply
            July 6, 2021 2:13 PM

            Of all the switch games I've played I think only Mario kart ran smooth. And that's a wiiu game that you can emulate for a better experience anyway.

            • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
              reply
              July 6, 2021 2:15 PM

              Kart, Smash, Odyssey, Splatoon, Mario Party, Mario Maker 2, Bayonetta 2, Mario Tennis, Yoshi's Crafted World, and more are all 60

              • Chipwarrior legacy 10 years
                reply
                July 6, 2021 2:16 PM

                Tbh I don't play multiplayer games because Nintendo fucks that up even worse.

                I did play bayonetta and it seemed okay. But grimey and low res as fuck.

              • shirif legacy 10 years
                reply
                July 6, 2021 2:17 PM

                Odyssey stutters like mad on New Donk City

                • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
                  reply
                  July 6, 2021 3:26 PM

                  This is such nonsense lol: https://youtu.be/yt73EVyOBoQ

                  There is literally one hitch in New Donk City when you ride the power line from the Odyssey down to the main area, but otherwise it is rock solid 60fps.

                  The entire game is rock solid 60fps, one of the most solid games I can think of outside of Doom Eternal on my PC or Mario Kart/Splatoon/Smash

                  • shirif legacy 10 years
                    reply
                    July 6, 2021 3:35 PM

                    Not even a mention of NDC lol

                    • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
                      reply
                      July 6, 2021 3:41 PM

                      If NDC was noticeably different from the rest of the game then it would have stuck out like a sore thumb. It doesn’t and everyone here would have posted about how its performance was so out of place from the rest of the game. We’d probably see people talk about how NDC’s bad performance kept them from returning there, etc.

                      Sorry, its total nonsense that performance there is erratic. Its right in line with the rest of the game. What is notable is that the opening power line ride is one of the few places in the game where there is even a hitch. One anomaly across the whole game is very different from that area “stuttering like mad”

    • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
      reply
      July 6, 2021 2:09 PM

      Ah, Nintendo. 4 years for a minimal hardware upgrade. Sounds about right.

      • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        July 6, 2021 2:10 PM

        They're selling every Switch they can make right now - and they'll sell all of these, too.

        • Chipwarrior legacy 10 years
          reply
          July 6, 2021 2:22 PM

          Aye who cares about the quality of the product so long as the shareholders are happy.

          Apple fanboy level logic.

          • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            July 6, 2021 2:24 PM

            The people buying them are the ones expressing how they feel about the quality!

          • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            July 6, 2021 2:36 PM

            On... who's part exactly?

