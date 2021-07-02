SGDQ 2021 interview: Tasselfoot, Thundar001, and Untitled Goose Game co-op Two geese are better than one, as we talk to Tasselfoot and Thundar001 about their upcoming Untitled Goose Game co-op run at Summer Games Done Quick 2021.

Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online will kick off this weekend. The world's best speedrunners will gather around in an online setting for the twice-yearly week-long charity marathon. And, while the game hasn't been out for very long, it's becoming harder to imagine a GDQ event without Untitled Goose Game. The indie gem has been a hit at this event and it will indeed be making a comeback for SGDQ, only this time, it will be in a co-op setting. Runners Tasselfoot and Thundar001 will join up for the first co-op Untitled Goose Game run in Games Done Quick history. Before they take the online stage, however, they took some time to speak with us here at Shacknews, as part of the Summer of Doing Our Jobs.

Both Tasselfoot and Thundar001 talk about their starts as speedrunners, as well as diving into the specific world of Untitled Goose Game. They talk about some of the key differences in running this game solo versus running it with last year's two-player co-op update. They talk about some NPC obstacles, recount some failed runs, and talk about their history with each other and how they came together for this particular run. Plus, we make sure to ask where Untitled Goose Game could possibly go from here and its potential future at GDQ events.

This year's Summer Games Done Quick is raising money for Doctors Without Borders. The full week is set to kick off this Sunday, July 4 at 9 a.m. PT. Tasselfoot and Thundar001 are tentatively set for their Untitled Goose Game co-op run on Wednesday, July 7 at 8:46 p.m. PT with a target time of 32 minutes. You can check out the full schedule on the Games Done Quick website. For more interviews like this, subscribe to Shacknews and GamerHubTV on YouTube. Keep checking in with us here at Shacknews, as we continue to level up for the Summer of Doing Our Jobs.