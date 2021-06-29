New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut potentially leaked by ESRB website

A new listing from the ESRB may have accidentally revealed the Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut.
Donovan Erskine
7

Most gamers will recognize The Entertainment Software Rating Board - better known as the ESRB - as the company that assigns content ratings to video games. To do this, the ESRB needs to take a look at games before they are made available to the public in order to evaluate them. Because of the nature of this process, details can slip and get out earlier than originally planned. This may have been the case with a new listing, as the ESRB may have accidentally revealed Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut ahead of its official announcement.

This comes directly from a post made to the official ESRB website. Ratured Mature 17+ for the PS4 and PS5, Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut has been rated by the ESRB. There’s a summary provided for the game, but it pretty much covers the standard plot that is present in the original release. The post also states that the game is being published by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

If this posting is accurate, Sucker Punch may soon be announcing the Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut. If it’s following the same pattern as previous releases, the Director’s Cut will include the original game, in addition to whatever DLC has been released since its launch. The developers will also pack in some additional content as well.

With Ghost of Tsushima’s tremendous success last year, it’s no surprise that Sony and Sucker Punch want to double down and release a definitive version of the game. We’re already fairly confident that a sequel is in the works, thanks to a job listing earlier this year at Sucker Punch Productions. Ghost of Tsushima isn’t the only PlayStation game getting the Director’s Cut treatment, as Hideo Kojima revealed a similar version of Death Stranding at Summer Game Fest earlier this month.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    June 29, 2021 9:45 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut potentially leaked by ESRB website

    • shirif legacy 10 years
      reply
      June 29, 2021 5:55 AM

      Ghost Of Tsushima, Director's Cut leaked

      https://www.esrb.org/ratings/37845/Ghost+of+Tsushima%3A+Directors+Cut/

      • CrustaR legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        June 29, 2021 5:57 AM

        Not sure if I want to play this:

        The game also depicts a man's exposed buttocks as he bathes in a hot spring. The word “sh*t” appears in the game.

        • ThomW legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          June 29, 2021 10:42 AM

          My Playstation screen shots is an embarrassing collection of Jin's ass. lol

      • ErneX legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        June 29, 2021 6:20 AM

        I guess this includes the standalone smaller game they have yet to announce but leaked.

      • smegula legacy 10 years
        reply
        June 29, 2021 6:51 AM

        PEE CEE

      • Milleh legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        June 29, 2021 9:57 AM

        I have the game on ps5 but am waiting for PC because i mostly play via remote play, and for some reason Ghost looks somewhat bad when remote streaming, probably because it has a lot of stuff going on in the background in every scene, so compression is really visible.

        • shirif legacy 10 years
          reply
          June 29, 2021 9:58 AM

          Yeah, needs to play natively I think.

      • ThatsBriskBaby legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        June 29, 2021 10:08 AM

        Director's Cut? Is this what Sony is doing now? Not a remaster or upgrade but a Director's Cut as in the Sony Studio suits were holding the game back but now with the director in charge things will be better/different! I don't think so. Dumb marketing me thinks. That said I'm waiting for the PC cut.

      • CyCo_PL legacy 10 years
        reply
        June 29, 2021 10:54 AM

        wow if the director's cut is leaking he should get a band-aid

Hello, Meet Lola