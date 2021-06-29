Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut potentially leaked by ESRB website A new listing from the ESRB may have accidentally revealed the Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut.

Most gamers will recognize The Entertainment Software Rating Board - better known as the ESRB - as the company that assigns content ratings to video games. To do this, the ESRB needs to take a look at games before they are made available to the public in order to evaluate them. Because of the nature of this process, details can slip and get out earlier than originally planned. This may have been the case with a new listing, as the ESRB may have accidentally revealed Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut ahead of its official announcement.

This comes directly from a post made to the official ESRB website. Ratured Mature 17+ for the PS4 and PS5, Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut has been rated by the ESRB. There’s a summary provided for the game, but it pretty much covers the standard plot that is present in the original release. The post also states that the game is being published by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

If this posting is accurate, Sucker Punch may soon be announcing the Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut. If it’s following the same pattern as previous releases, the Director’s Cut will include the original game, in addition to whatever DLC has been released since its launch. The developers will also pack in some additional content as well.

With Ghost of Tsushima’s tremendous success last year, it’s no surprise that Sony and Sucker Punch want to double down and release a definitive version of the game. We’re already fairly confident that a sequel is in the works, thanks to a job listing earlier this year at Sucker Punch Productions. Ghost of Tsushima isn’t the only PlayStation game getting the Director’s Cut treatment, as Hideo Kojima revealed a similar version of Death Stranding at Summer Game Fest earlier this month.