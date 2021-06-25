New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

WoW Shadowlands interview: What's next for Garrosh and Ner'zhul?

The Summer of Doing Our Jobs continues, as we check in with World of Warcraft's Chains of Domination update and some familiar faces that players can expect to see.
Ozzie Mejia
1

World of Warcraft is rich with characters across the Alliance, the Horde, and beyond. The Shadowlands expansion has taken players into the darkness, while the 9.1 update (titled Chains of Domination) will bring them before the growing power of the Maw. While many familiar faces will find themselves embroiled in the conflict, Chains of Domination will also check in on two characters who haven't been seen in a while: Garrosh Hellscream and Ner'zhul. As part of Shacknews' Summer of Doing Our Jobs, we got a closer look at which characters players can expect to see in next week's major WoW update.

"These would be the characters that were essentially thrown in like the deepest pit of the Maw, so we'll be seeing our old friend, Ner'zhul, and what happened to him," Lead Game Designer Jeremy Feasel told Shacknews. "This is specifically not the Arthas side of things, but the original Ner'zhul and all of the terrible things that he did. Like, what is his fate? We'll see that. We'll be seeing what was the next stage for Garrosh after getting a lot of his anima siphoned in Revendreth and being tossed in the Maw. What happened next?"

That's just a sample of what players can expect to see in the Chains of Domination update. In terms of story, fans will follow what some expect to be the last stand of Sylvanas Windrunner, where her journey ultimately culminates, and whether she falls as a villain or is redeemed as a hero.

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands' Chains of Domination update was first revealed during February's BlizzConline event. Players will look to control the continuing spread of the Maw, while also seeking to stop the mad Jailer's machinations. In addition to the new story elements, players can also look forward to new additions like the Sanctum of Domination that will test everyone's skills with a 10-boss raid.

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands' 9.1 update, Chains of Domination, is releasing on Tuesday, June 29. There are a few more interviews about it that you can check out over on the GamerHubTV YouTube channel. Subscribe to that, as well as the Shacknews YouTube channel for more interviews and good stuff from the Summer of Doing Our Jobs.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola