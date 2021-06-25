WoW Shadowlands interview: What's next for Garrosh and Ner'zhul? The Summer of Doing Our Jobs continues, as we check in with World of Warcraft's Chains of Domination update and some familiar faces that players can expect to see.

World of Warcraft is rich with characters across the Alliance, the Horde, and beyond. The Shadowlands expansion has taken players into the darkness, while the 9.1 update (titled Chains of Domination) will bring them before the growing power of the Maw. While many familiar faces will find themselves embroiled in the conflict, Chains of Domination will also check in on two characters who haven't been seen in a while: Garrosh Hellscream and Ner'zhul. As part of Shacknews' Summer of Doing Our Jobs, we got a closer look at which characters players can expect to see in next week's major WoW update.

"These would be the characters that were essentially thrown in like the deepest pit of the Maw, so we'll be seeing our old friend, Ner'zhul, and what happened to him," Lead Game Designer Jeremy Feasel told Shacknews. "This is specifically not the Arthas side of things, but the original Ner'zhul and all of the terrible things that he did. Like, what is his fate? We'll see that. We'll be seeing what was the next stage for Garrosh after getting a lot of his anima siphoned in Revendreth and being tossed in the Maw. What happened next?"

That's just a sample of what players can expect to see in the Chains of Domination update. In terms of story, fans will follow what some expect to be the last stand of Sylvanas Windrunner, where her journey ultimately culminates, and whether she falls as a villain or is redeemed as a hero.

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands' Chains of Domination update was first revealed during February's BlizzConline event. Players will look to control the continuing spread of the Maw, while also seeking to stop the mad Jailer's machinations. In addition to the new story elements, players can also look forward to new additions like the Sanctum of Domination that will test everyone's skills with a 10-boss raid.

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands' 9.1 update, Chains of Domination, is releasing on Tuesday, June 29. There are a few more interviews about it that you can check out over on the GamerHubTV YouTube channel. Subscribe to that, as well as the Shacknews YouTube channel for more interviews and good stuff from the Summer of Doing Our Jobs.