World of Warcraft: Shadowlands' next update is Chains of Domination

Revealed at BlizzConline, the next major content update for World of Warcraft: Shadowlands continues the story with Chains of Domination.
Ozzie Mejia
The BlizzConline Opening Ceremony continues with the reveal of what's next for World of Warcraft. Following last year's release of the Shadowlands expansion, Blizzard has revealed the next major content update. The Chains of Domination will take players into the next stage of the Shadowlands story, as the power of the Maw continues to grow.

Chains of Domination will see players explore the Jailer's domain in an effort to uncover his plans. The answers behind the Jailer's machinations lie behind the ancient City of Secrets known as Korthia. The four covenants must unite in an effort to stop the Maw's continuing spread and stop the Jailer's mad plan.

The big draw for Chains of Domination is a special 10-boss raid. Players can run the Sanctum of Domination, a gauntlet that culminates with a clash against Banshee Queen. If that's not enough, players can also take on new mega-dungeon Tazavesh, the Veiled Market. Eight bosses await, as players prepare to make a daring heist.

The Chains of Domination update was initially revealed earlier this week in an unfortunate leak from the Blizzard press site. The team at WoW Head was able to report on the leaks prior to them being taken down.

We'll have more about Chains of Domination and how it will affect World of Warcraft in the days ahead. Stay tuned to Shacknews for our continuing BlizzConline coverage.

