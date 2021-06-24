How to sign up for Windows 11 beta access If you're an intrepid user looking to get in on Windows 11 beta access as early as possible, we've got dates and direction on how to do it.

With the full reveal of Windows 11 and its impending launch later this year, Microsoft is looking to get folks in on the newest edition of its OS. There will likely be quite some testing before Windows 11 is ready for official rollout, but the beta will be opening sooner than you might think. If you want to get in on Windows 11 beta access, we’ve got directions for sign up and release dates to help you along the way.

WARNING!: There is a leaked version of the Windows 11 beta going around already. Do not download the Windows 11 beta from unofficial sources. Follow these directions and be on the look out for official beta launch at the end of June/start of July 2021.

How to sign up for Windows 11 beta access

Windows 11 beta access was announced during the Windows 11 reveal event on June 24, 2021. During the event, Microsoft announced that Windows 11 beta access will first be available to Windows Insiders beginning next week, though no official date was specified. That means it will likely arrive as June 2021 ends and July 2021 begins.

That means in order to get in on the Windows 11 beta, you’ll need to head over to the Windows Insider program portal on Microsoft’s website and register to become a Windows Insider. When registering, you’ll need to provide your Microsoft or work account to login and then you can sign up. Afterwards, you should have the choice of flighting early access beta builds of Windows 11 and other Microsoft beta products if you so desire. Just take caution of the fact that Windows 11 is in beta and may cause issue with your system. To see if your system is compatible with Windows 11, Microsoft has provided a handy tool to check.

That’s it. You should have everything you need to take part in Windows 11 beta access if you so desire. With beta access launching next week and the full release date of Windows 11 later this year, stay tuned for more updates and the latest information regarding Microsoft’s new OS, right here at Shacknews.