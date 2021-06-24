Windows 11 release date Here is the release date for Windows 11.

Microsoft held a special event today, where it announced Windows 11, the latest version of its popular operating software. Windows 11 adds a host of new features and options, as well as a full visual revamp for the operating software’s UI and visual aesthetic. Now that we’ve got our first look at Windows 11, users are wondering when they can give it a try themselves. Let’s look at the Windows 11 release date.

Windows 11 will be released this Holiday season, meaning its launch will roughly land in the November to December window. During the recent Microsoft Windows event, the company went over everything users need to know about Windows 11, including a release window. The reveal and release date for Windows 11 had been heavily rumored, but now we’ve got concrete confirmation from the source itself.

Although Windows 11 will become the primary iteration of the famed operating system when it launches this Holiday season, Microsoft will be keeping support for Windows 10 alive for years to come. With the release of a new operating system, there can be a lengthy adoption period, as so many programs and applications are tailored to the Windows 10 software.

There you have it, Windows 11 will be released sometime this Holiday 2021 season. With Microsoft finally unveiling the next iteration of its computer operating software, you may have several questions.