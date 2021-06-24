Watch the Microsoft Windows 11 Event for June 24, 2021 here Microsoft is set to unveil its next OS, presumably Windows 11, and you can watch the livestream right here.

The Microsoft Windows event livestream, which has been assumed to be the announcement and reveal of Windows 11, is scheduled to happen today. Those that want to see the news live as it happens will need to tune in and buckle up. Here’s what you need to do to watch Microsoft announce what’s next for Windows.

Microsoft Windows 11 Event livestream

The Microsoft Windows 11 Event livestream is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET on June 24, 2021. Right now, viewers are being asked to go to the Microsoft Windows Event page, which offers a function to get a reminder. However, Microsoft may opt to stream it through its official YouTube channel.

Join us June 24th at 11 am ET for the #MicrosoftEvent to see what’s next. https://t.co/kSQYIDZSyi pic.twitter.com/Emb5GPHOf0 — Windows (@Windows) June 2, 2021

No matter where Microsoft opts to stream the Windows Event livestream, you’ll find the relevant links in this article. As for what the event will actually entail, no one knows right now. In saying that, most assume it is the next version of the company’s operating system, thought to be Windows 11.

Early reports indicate the next version of Windows will include an overhaul to the user interface in order to make it appear more modern. The Verge has noted that the Windows store was being worked on by Microsoft, so we could be treated to something more user-friendly.

With the Microsoft Windows Event coming up quickly, and with most parties predicting Windows 11, it’s bound to be a livestream worth checking out. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we cover all the announcements and hottest bits from the show.