Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order's PS5 launch could be coming this weekend Recent reports of physical copies making it to stores suggest we could see the PS5 upgrade of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order sooner than expected.

One of the more interesting reveals to come out of Stars Wars Day back in May this year was that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order would be getting a proper next-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X/S upgrade. It’s been awhile since we heard anything new in relation to that in official capacity, but a recent report may suggest that we’re getting these new upgraded editions sooner than later. Star Wars: Fallen Order could be coming at least to PS5 this weekend.

This speculation regarding Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’s PS5 launch come from The Gamer. According to The Gamer, UK stores received physical copies of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. These copies are slated for release on Friday, June 11, 2021. It seems to suggest that EA and Respawn Entertainment were set on launching physical copies of the game as well as an upgrade patch for current PS5 owners of the game on the same day, though there’s no telling just yet if physical and digital versions of the upgraded PS5 and Xbox Series X/S Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will indeed launch this weekend.

The upgraded next-gen versions of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order were originally teased back on Star Wars Day, May 4, 2021 of this year, where it was revealed that the game would be getting a more substantial upgrade than previously released in optimization updates on next-gen consoles om January 21. The new update will include technical upgrades including, but possibly not limited to, 60 FPS support, performance and peak visual toggles, and post-processing increased to 1440p.

Regardless, it would seem that June 11 will be a day to watch for news and releases related to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Stay tuned here at Shacknews as we follow this story for further information and updates on the game’s new PS5 and Xbox Series X/S launch and update.