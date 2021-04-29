Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is getting a proper next-gen upgrade this coming summer More than the previous PS5 and Xbox Series X/S optimizations that were released, this upgrade will take better advantage of the new console hardware.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was one of the biggest success stories in 2019 video games. In a time when single-player games were under fire and multiplayer games were rampant, it made an incredibly strong argument for the single-player experience and provided a fun and interesting Star Wars spinoff story. We got an optimization update that improved the game a little bit on next-gen consoles, but a full-on upgrade for PS5 and Xbox Series X is apparently coming in Summer 2021 that will further improve Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’s performance on the new consoles.

The next-gen upgrade for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was announced in a Star Wars Day tease posted on the Star Wars website on April 29, 2021. With Star Wars Day coming on May 4, 2021 next week, the post detailed a little bit about what fans can expect. Notable among them was the announced up grade for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Sometime this coming Summer, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S will receive upgrade updates for the game provide a fresh batch of technical updates to better take advantage of the new systems. The upgrade will be free to owners of the game.

You might find yourself thinking Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order already got a next-gen upgrade for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S and you wouldn’t entirely be wrong. Earlier this year in January 2021, developers Respawn Entertainment already released an optimization update for the game on next-gen which included boosting the framerate to 60 fps, postprocessing to 1440p, and the addition of performance and non-performance toggle modes to switch the game between gloriously beautiful and perfectly smooth gameplay.

It’s unknown at this time what the new next-gen upgrades will do, but the post promises that more details are coming soon. Stay tuned for more details and check out our full Shacknews review on what we thought of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order back when it launched in 2019.