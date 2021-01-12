Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order gets next-gen optimization update today If you haven't played Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order or want to play it again, Respawn's single-player adventure is getting some optimizations for PS5 and Xbox Series X today.

It shouldn't always be assumed that new console adopters are coming in straight from the last generation. Every console is someone's first. Not everyone got to experience the best games from the old consoles. With that in mind, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, despite releasing in 2019, has a new update ready for those who may be jumping into the game for the first time. It's an optimization update designed for those looking to play the old-gen game on the newer PS5 and Xbox Series X.

The various optimizations are detailed on the EA website and they all vary by specific console. While there won't be official PS5 or Xbox Series X SKUs for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, players can run the old-gen disc or digital download via backwards compatibility. Users across the board can expect an improved framerate, improved dynamic resolution ranges, and improved post-processing resolution.

Going into specific upgrades, the PS5 update will up the framerate to 60 FPS (up from 45 FPS on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One), the postprocessing to 1440p, and disable dynamic resolution. The Xbox Series X's improvement will vary depending on performance and non-performance mode, offering 60 FPS for the former and 4K resolution for the latter. The Xbox Series S won't see any graphical improvements due to its hardware limitations, but the game will run at 60 FPS.

The Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order update comes a few months after EA detailed its optimizations for its old-gen lineup of games. Respawn's single-player Star Wars adventure was a conspicuous omission, but it looks like the developer was already hard at work on next-gen improvements.

The Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order next-gen update should be live right now on both PlayStation and Xbox platforms, so make sure to download that update to experience Cal Kestis' journey in a new light.