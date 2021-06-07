Dying Light's Hellraid DLC gets new story mode content in latest update A little less than a year after release, Dying Light: Hellraid is getting all new content, including new Story Mode missions.

Dying Light: Hellraid was an interesting addition to the overall content of Dying Light as a whole. It introduced a medieval fantasy gothic romp in which players slashed their way through monsters in a castle. Having launched in August 2020, players have had plenty of time to learn its secrets, but Techland is changing the game up. Starting today, Dying Light: Hellraid players can explore new weapons, technical enhancements, and an all-new Story Mode full of fresh quests in a free update.

Techland announced the free update to Dying Light: Hellraid with a new trailer on the Dying Light YouTube channel on June 7, 2021. Available to those who own Dying Light plus its Hellraid DLC at no extra cost, this update expands the content of the Hellraid DLC with three new questlines to go with it. Players will venture into the demonic Ba’al’s Temple in order to save a mage known as Lucius. Along the way, new weapons await, such as Hellraid’s first long range weapon in the Corrupted Justice bow. There will also be new locations and fresh enemies along the way.

In addition to the free content coming with the Story Mode, weapons, enemies, and locations, the latest update to the Dying Light: Hellraid DLC features technical improvements as well. With the update, players will experience overhauled lighting systems, environmental audio, and other quality-of-life improvements to make all of your encounters in both Story Mode and the original Raid Mode all the more exciting and immersive. Dying Light: Hellraid may have launched in August 2020, but this latest update makes for a refreshing chunk of new content to be explored for the low price of free.

The free update and fresh Story Mode for Dying Light: Hellraid should be a good way to pass the time as we continue to wait for the release of Dying Light 2 later this year. Stay tuned for further updates and info, right here at Shacknews.