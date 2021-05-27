Dying Light 2 release date Techland put an end to the wait for the Dying Light 2 release date.

Fans of the franchise have been anxiously awaiting a Dying Light 2 release date. Thankfully, the wait has come to an end. Techland revealed the release date in its May 27, 2021 livestream, also showcasing a new trailer for the game.

Dying Light 2 is set to release on December 7, 2021. The game will release on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Techland also showcased a new gameplay trailer, which you can view at your conveince below.

Players who are already sold on Dying Light 2 can pre-order the game right now. Doing so will come with certain in-game items, such as the Reload Outfit, Reload Weapon Skin, and Reload Paraglider Skin. If you're into those sorts of in-game bonuses, head to your preferred platform's marketplace and drop that pre-order.

Dying Light 2 promises to be a popular game given the reception the original Dying Light received. You can stay current with all the news in the lead up to its release date via our Dying Light 2 topic right here on Shacknews.