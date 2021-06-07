Watch the Apple WWDC21 event livestream here The next annual WWDC event is here and you can watch the announcements as they happen right here on Shacknews.

As the middle of the year approaches, developers, publishers and tech giants all around the globe are preparing to make their announcements and Apple is no different. This year, Apple’s WWDC event is expected to be a banger and to ensure you don’t miss a moment of the action, make sure you tune in and watch the WWDC21 event livestream right here.

Apple WWDC21 special event livestream

The Apple WWDC 2021 event livestream will begin on June 7 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET. While this is when the livestream kicks off, the entire event is scheduled to last a few days, ending on Friday, June 11.

As for what we can expect from Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference for 2021, well our very own Chris Jarrard has put together a helpful guide that sets expectations. Jarrard points out that many individuals are anticipating Apple shedding more light on iOS 15. This is despite the fact Apple released iOS 14.5 in April.

Apple Insider points out consumers are also anticipating more word on Apple Silicon. As Apple Insider puts it, Apple Silicon “lets the company focus on performance and vertical integration across platforms rather than needing to optimize software to work with another company's hardware.” More information on this, which has been long-term transition, would make a lot of sense, especially given this is a developer conference.

Beyond this, there are always rumors and wishes floating around the internet that swing between outlandish and conservative guesses. Regardless of what’s announced at WWDC21, you’ll find it all covered right here. Be sure to stop by the Shacknews Apple page so you don’t miss a thing.