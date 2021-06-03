Warhammer 40,000: Darktide brings in longtime franchise writer Dan Abnett Fatshark has tapped Abnett's Warhammer writing experience of over two decades for the development of Darktide's narrative.

For all of the work it has done on games in the Warhammer universe, Fatshark is nothing if not 110 percent dedicated to crafting fun games faithful to the lore of the franchise. The developers have no intention of stopping that trend with Warhammer 40,000: Darktide and have, in fact, even gone deeper in the well to ensure its quality for the fans. Fatshark revealed it has brought in veteran Warhammer writer Dan Abnett to act on writer for Darktide.

Fatshark revealed Dan Abnett as the lead writer for Warhammer 40,000: Darktide during the Warhammer Skulls livestream event on the Warhammer Twitch channel on June 3, 2021. Abnett is a fan favorite writer for Warhammer 40,000, having put out a number of a bestselling novels set in the franchise across his more than two decades of experience. He’s also had quite the prolific run in comic book writing and has even churned out projects that have been adopted into Hollywood films. Safe to say, Abnett knows his Warhammer 40K and Fatshark brought him into play to bring quality to the story and events of Darktide.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide has been a winning proposition since Fatshark first announced it during an Xbox Series X Games Showcase event in July 2020. Since then, Fatshark has trickled out information bit by bit, with the promise of a launch coming for the game in 2021. Having worked on Warhammer: Vermintide and its sequel, Fatshark has its own share of experience in giving solid life and playability to Warhammer games.

Even so, to see Abnett make his formal appearance as the writer of the upcoming Darktide game should provide comfort and joy to many a Warhammer 40K fan. We’re still waiting on an official launch date for Warhammer 40K: Darktide, so stay tuned for the latest information and details on the game as we chug along through 2021. Be sure to check out the new content coming to Warhammer: Vermintide 2 as well, such as the Sister of the Thorn career for Kerillian.