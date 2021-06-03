Warhammer: Vermintide 2 gets new Sister of the Thorn career for Kerillian The new career for Kerillian will bring new abilities, weapon types, talent tree, challenges, and more.

The folks over at Fatshark, the team behind Warhammer: Vermintide 2, are preparing to launch the latest new content for their first-person rat-killing action title. Dubbed Sister of the Thorn, this new career for Kerillian with new abilities, weapon types, talent tree, challenges, and more. Owners of Vermintide 2 on PC can purchase the content pack today and console players can get in on the fun starting June 30.

The Sister of the Thorn is a new career for Kerillian that brings new abilities, weapon types, talent tree, character skin, challenges as well as a new hat and new voice lines. Kerillian will use magic in a greater way than ever before and will not pull any magical punches towards any enemies she encounters. The Sister of the Thorn is the perfect member of any team as she brings the heaviest support of all careers in the game.

“We are happy to launch the third new career to Warhammer: Vermintide 2. Kerillian is bringing the magic and it’s a perfect start to the summer,” says Martin Wahlund, CEO Fatshark. “The Sister of the Thorn is prickly enough to fend off any enemy encountered.”

Those who may not have experienced Warhammer: Vermintide 2 yet can get the game on sale right now via Steam. The Sister of the Thorn DLC is available now for Steam players for $3.99. An additional bundle with the base game and Sister of the Thorn DLC is also available.