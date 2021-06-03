Fortnite PC requirements for 'Epic' graphic settings revealed Fortnite is getting a visual shot in the arm on PC next week. Find out what you'll need to run the game's Epic graphic settings.

Fortnite has been around for a while and the team at Epic Games has determined that it's time for the game's visuals to get kicked up a notch. While Season 7's Chapter 2 (a.k.a. version 17.00) releases next week, the PC version of Fortnite will include some new graphical options, allowing users to go "Epic."

Fortnite 'Epic' PC Requirements

If you're looking to play Fortnite next week with the new Epic Quality Presets, your PC's specs will need to look something like this:

Nvidia GTX 1080, AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT, or equivalent GPU

4GB VRAM or higher

Intel Core i7-8700, AMD Ryzen 7 3700x, or equivalent

16GB RAM or higher

NVMe Solid State Drive

Windows 10 64-bit

What exactly does "Epic" mean for Fortnite? The Epic Quality Presets will feature higher quality effects across the board. Storm and cloud effects will be improved across both Battle Royale and Creative modes. Plus, postprocessing features for bloom and lens flares will be noticeably upgraded. None of this will sound new for those playing Fortnite on next-gen consoles. That's because this next update will bring PC on par with the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game. If you want a sense of how next-gen Fortnite feels, go back and visit our impressions.

With the increased focus on upping Fortnite's visual game, the game's recommended specs are changing, too. The NVIDIA GTX 960 or AMD R9 280 will now be recommended going forward. The game's minimum specs will remain the same. You can check out the recommended and minimum PC requirements over on the Epic Games website.

We're keeping a close eye on what's next for Fortnite, whether it involves aliens or not. Keep it on Shacknews for the latest updates.