Fortnite next-gen details and specs revealed Epic Games has given an update on how the hit battle royale will play on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

It’s no surprise that Fortnite, one of the world’s most popular video games will be releasing on the next-gen consoles. This free to play battle royale will be available when players pick up their Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5 next week. Ahead of the launch of these new consoles, Epic Games has released new information on how the games will play and benefit from the new hardware.

In a new post to Epic Games’ website, the company assures that Fortnite on the PS5 and Series X isn’t just a tweaked version of the current-gen game, but a full revamp of the battle royale. Of course, players will be able to transfer and continue their progress on day one. The post also lists the performance benefits the game will see on each console.

Fortnite players on the Xbox Series X will experience 4K video quality at 60 FPS, while the Series S will hit 60 FPS at 1080 quality. The world will have more dynamic physics, with trees and grass responding to explosions. Players will also be able to load into matches faster thanks to improved speeds.

The PlayStation 5 version of Fortnite will also hit 4K resolution at 60 FPS, as well as the same dynamic physics and speed improvements as the Xbox Series X. Fortnite will take advantage of the highly touted DualSense controller’s technology to create a more realistic experience when using weapons. Players will also be able to select their favorite mode from the PS5 home screen, taking them directly to their desired lobby when loading in.

Players playing Fortnite on next-gen will receive a free throwback axe, inspired by the classic pickaxe from Chapter One. Fortnite will be available for free on the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 when the consoles launch next week.