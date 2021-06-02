Fortnite UFO abductions might be teasing an alien-themed Season 7 Players are being abducted by UFOs in Fortnite, could aliens be coming?

Fortnite players have grown accustomed to bizarre things happening on Battle Royale Island, especially in the days leading up to a new season. Epic Games loves to quietly drop teases for upcoming events, or provide clues as to what the next season may be based on. Well, Fortnite’s current season (Chapter 2 Season 6) is set to end in just a handful of days. As we approach Chapter 2 Season 7, Fortnite players are being abducted by UFOs, hinting at some sort of alien presence.

Fortnite players have begun to report in-game UFO abductions over the last couple of days, with many videos being posted to Twitter, Reddit, and TikTok. In the videos, we see a green beam of light engulf the player and lift them into the sky. Once the light subsides, players are placed at a random spot on the map, with their health and shields fully replenished.

How to get abducted by a UFO in Fortnite

To get abducted by a UFO in Fortnite, you need to be on foot in a standard match. Although a large chunk of the abductions have taken place at Risky Reels, Fortnite’s drive-in movie theater, they’ve also happened at other locations on the island. Of course, nobody is quite sure what’s going on, and Epic Games has yet to acknowledge the abductions.

One working theory, and one that has some merit to it, is that Fortnite is gearing up for an alien theme in Chapter 2 Season 7. Epic Games loves to tease upcoming seasons with cryptic messages or peculiar events, and random alien abductions certainly fit the bill. The alien theme would also be a nice juxtaposition to the primal-themed Chapter 2 Season 6.

It’s unclear why Fortnite players are being abducted by UFOs, but we’ll likely get an answer soon, as Chapter 2 Season 7 is set to begin in less than a week. For more on Fortnite, we’ve got you covered here on Shacknews.