New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Fortnite UFO abductions might be teasing an alien-themed Season 7

Players are being abducted by UFOs in Fortnite, could aliens be coming?
Donovan Erskine
Source: @FN_Assist on Twitter
1

Fortnite players have grown accustomed to bizarre things happening on Battle Royale Island, especially in the days leading up to a new season. Epic Games loves to quietly drop teases for upcoming events, or provide clues as to what the next season may be based on. Well, Fortnite’s current season (Chapter 2 Season 6) is set to end in just a handful of days. As we approach Chapter 2 Season 7, Fortnite players are being abducted by UFOs, hinting at some sort of alien presence.

Fortnite players have begun to report in-game UFO abductions over the last couple of days, with many videos being posted to Twitter, Reddit, and TikTok. In the videos, we see a green beam of light engulf the player and lift them into the sky. Once the light subsides, players are placed at a random spot on the map, with their health and shields fully replenished.

How to get abducted by a UFO in Fortnite

To get abducted by a UFO in Fortnite, you need to be on foot in a standard match. Although a large chunk of the abductions have taken place at Risky Reels, Fortnite’s drive-in movie theater, they’ve also happened at other locations on the island. Of course, nobody is quite sure what’s going on, and Epic Games has yet to acknowledge the abductions.

One working theory, and one that has some merit to it, is that Fortnite is gearing up for an alien theme in Chapter 2 Season 7. Epic Games loves to tease upcoming seasons with cryptic messages or peculiar events, and random alien abductions certainly fit the bill. The alien theme would also be a nice juxtaposition to the primal-themed Chapter 2 Season 6.

It’s unclear why Fortnite players are being abducted by UFOs, but we’ll likely get an answer soon, as Chapter 2 Season 7 is set to begin in less than a week. For more on Fortnite, we’ve got you covered here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola