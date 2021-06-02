Valorant has a mobile version in development One year after launch, Valorant is going strong and Riot Games has plans to bring it to bring it to mobile devices in the future.

It’s wild to think that it’s only been one year since Valorant launched. Riot Games’ take on squad-based hero shooting has been kicking around quite a bit in the competitive gaming scene over the past year, building up its reputation, inviting pros to play and throw down, and creating the foundation of another impressive esports experience. Riot Games has plenty of celebration in store for the game’s first anniversary, but it all began with the announcement that there’s a mobile version of Valorant in development to expand the fun to further players.

Riot Games announced the mobile version of Valorant in a birthday festivities press release on June 2, 2021. According to the release, Valorant has achieved over 14 million active players worldwide. A huge part of this is competitions like the Valorant Champions Tour, the regular addition of new characters like Astra to play, and constant balancing and content to ensure each set of patch notes keeps things interesting.

Riot is proud of what Valorant has done so far, but Valorant Mobile is its effort to expand the game even further. The press release was vague beyond the existence of the new form of the game, but with Riot Games having aggressively rolled out League of Legends: Wild Rift (the mobile version of the popular MOBA) since its announcement, we expect that when there’s news on Valorant Mobile, it’ll come fast and in-depth.

In the meantime, Riot is set to roll out some anniversary goods for Valorant that include in-game awards and initiatives for players as a thank you for sticking with the game one year into its release. Stay tuned throughout the month for a number of fun activities and opportunities for those rewards.

Valorant Mobile is an interesting proposition for a fast-paced squad-based shooter, but Riot Games has the resources it needs to make it happen. As we await further details on the upcoming new version of the game, stay tuned for new info right here at Shacknews.