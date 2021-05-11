Valorant update 2.09 patch notes nerf Viper
Riot Games has revealed the patch notes for Valorant update 2.09.
Valorant update 2.09 is out, and adds a series of changes and fixes to Riot Games tactical FPS. Viper gets a nerf, and the new Replication game mode has been added.
Valorant update 2.09 patch notes
Agent updates
Viper
Toxin (Passive)
- The instant decay inflicted when entering Viper’s smoke or crossing her wall, reduced from 50 to 30
Map Updates
Breeze
- Blocked vision of the gaps above Mid-Wood Doors and A Metal Doors
- Smoothed player collision in various locations
Game System Updates
- Added tactical timeouts to Tournament Mode Custom Games
- 2 tactical timeouts can be called per game, per team.
- Tactical timeouts last 60 seconds.
- Tactical timeouts freeze all player movements for the duration of the timeout.
- For technical pauses, the standard Pause Match Timer option is still available.
- Improved the visual synchronization of bullet tracers and impact effects for Observers
- This should fix most cases where it looks like a player is killed before a bullet reaches them in our esports viewing experience.
- Adjusted color of placeable utility on the minimap to match team color for Observers
- Adjusted color of names in player loadout HUD to match team color
- Spaced the End Game Phase and Pause Match Timer options in Custom Games to
prevent misclicks
- Improved feel on rope ascenders in high latency situations
- Minor performance optimizations to UI in matches
Bugs
Agents
- Added team colors for placed Agent abilities, for observers
- Fixed issue where Astra’s Nebula was slightly offset once fully formed
- Fixed bullet impacts on Sova’s Owl Drone wings appearing in the wrong locations
- Fixed issues across multiple Agents with incorrect damage icons for abilities showing up
in the killfeed
- Fixed issue where Killjoy’s Nanoswarm audio would cut off if it was destroyed right after
activation
- Fixed an issue where Skye’s Seekers did not show how many enemies were affected in the
combat report
- Omen can no longer drop the Spike or weapons while casting From the Shadows
- Fixed an issue where Killjoy’s Alarmbot would display flashed visual effects while
invisible
Game Systems
- Fixed an issue where weapons could be instantly reloaded after spamming orb pickups
Thanks for raising this issue here!
- Fixed an issue where sound was lowered by 5dB
Weapons
- Fixed 1P snow impacts that occurred rarely in gun fights
Breeze Map
- Fixed a number of exploits around the map
- Fixed an issue where players could sandwich themselves in between Sage’s wall and the
Mechanical Doors on Breeze (or Ascent)
Competitive
- Fixed a bug that was causing a player’s leaderboard rank to not show up on their Act
Rank badge
- Fixed a bug that was showing the ranked rating threshold on the leaderboard for
previous Acts
Only the current Act should show a ranked rating threshold bar from now on.
Valorant update 2.09 also introduces the new Replication game mode. For more on Riot Games’ tactical FPS, visit the Valorant topic page on Shacknews.
