New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Valorant update 2.09 patch notes nerf Viper

Riot Games has revealed the patch notes for Valorant update 2.09.
Donovan Erskine
1

Valorant update 2.09 is out, and adds a series of changes and fixes to Riot Games tactical FPS. Viper gets a nerf, and the new Replication game mode has been added.

Valorant update 2.09 patch notes

Agent updates

Viper

Toxin (Passive)

  • The instant decay inflicted when entering Viper’s smoke or crossing her wall, reduced from 50 to 30

Map Updates

Breeze

  • Blocked vision of the gaps above Mid-Wood Doors and A Metal Doors
  • Smoothed player collision in various locations

Game System Updates

  • Added tactical timeouts to Tournament Mode Custom Games
    • 2 tactical timeouts can be called per game, per team.
    • Tactical timeouts last 60 seconds.
    • Tactical timeouts freeze all player movements for the duration of the timeout.
    • For technical pauses, the standard Pause Match Timer option is still available.
  • Improved the visual synchronization of bullet tracers and impact effects for Observers
    • This should fix most cases where it looks like a player is killed before a bullet reaches them in our esports viewing experience.
  • Adjusted color of placeable utility on the minimap to match team color for Observers
  • Adjusted color of names in player loadout HUD to match team color
  • Spaced the End Game Phase and Pause Match Timer options in Custom Games to
    prevent misclicks
  • Improved feel on rope ascenders in high latency situations
  • Minor performance optimizations to UI in matches

Bugs

Agents

  • Added team colors for placed Agent abilities, for observers
  • Fixed issue where Astra’s Nebula was slightly offset once fully formed
  • Fixed bullet impacts on Sova’s Owl Drone wings appearing in the wrong locations
  • Fixed issues across multiple Agents with incorrect damage icons for abilities showing up
    in the killfeed
  • Fixed issue where Killjoy’s Nanoswarm audio would cut off if it was destroyed right after
    activation
  • Fixed an issue where Skye’s Seekers did not show how many enemies were affected in the
    combat report
  • Omen can no longer drop the Spike or weapons while casting From the Shadows
  • Fixed an issue where Killjoy’s Alarmbot would display flashed visual effects while
    invisible

Game Systems

  • Fixed an issue where weapons could be instantly reloaded after spamming orb pickups
    Thanks for raising this issue here!
  • Fixed an issue where sound was lowered by 5dB

Weapons

  • Fixed 1P snow impacts that occurred rarely in gun fights

Breeze Map

  • Fixed a number of exploits around the map
  • Fixed an issue where players could sandwich themselves in between Sage’s wall and the
    Mechanical Doors on Breeze (or Ascent)

Competitive

  • Fixed a bug that was causing a player’s leaderboard rank to not show up on their Act
    Rank badge
  • Fixed a bug that was showing the ranked rating threshold on the leaderboard for
    previous Acts
    Only the current Act should show a ranked rating threshold bar from now on.

Valorant update 2.09 also introduces the new Replication game mode. For more on Riot Games’ tactical FPS, visit the Valorant topic page on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola