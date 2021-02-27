Valorant's newest Agent, Astra is out of this world Shoot for the stars with Astra, Valorant's next Agent.

Valorant Episode 2 Act 2 is set to kick off soon. With a new act comes a new playable Agent for players to unlock and jump into combat with. Riot Games has revealed Astra as the newest Valorant Agent, and she’ll be available in the game when Episode 2 Act 2 begins on March 2.

Hailing from Ghana, Astra’s abilities are all about controlling the stars and using the cosmos. She can use stars to place smokes, concuss enemies, and yank enemies with a gravitational pull. Here are all of Astra’s abilities:

Gravity Well (C) - Activate a Star to form a Gravity Well. Players in the area are pulled toward the center before it explodes, making all players still trapped inside fragile.

- Activate a Star to form a Gravity Well. Players in the area are pulled toward the center before it explodes, making all players still trapped inside fragile. Nova Pulse (Q) - Activate a Star to detonate a Nova Pulse. The Nova Pulse charges briefly then strikes, concussing all players in its area.

- Activate a Star to detonate a Nova Pulse. The Nova Pulse charges briefly then strikes, concussing all players in its area. Nebula (E) - Activate a Star to transform it into a Nebula (smoke).

- Activate a Star to transform it into a Nebula (smoke). Dissipate (F) - Use (F) on a Star to Dissipate it, returning the star to be placed in a new location after a delay. Dissipate briefly forms a fake Nebula at the Star’s location before returning.

- Use (F) on a Star to Dissipate it, returning the star to be placed in a new location after a delay. Dissipate briefly forms a fake Nebula at the Star’s location before returning. Astral Form/Cosmic Divide (X) - Activate to enter Astral Form where you can place Stars with Primary Fire. Stars can be reactivated later, transforming them into a Nova Pulse, Nebula, or Gravity Well. When Cosmic Divide is charged, use Secondary Fire in Astral Form to begin aiming it, then Primary Fire to select two locations. An infinite Cosmic Divide connects the two points you select. Cosmic Divide blocks bullets and heavily dampens audio.

Astra is a Controller, as her abilities allow her to manipulate the battlefield and put her team in the best scenario to win engagements. It will be interesting to see how she fits into the meta, as her Ultimate is quite different from anything we’ve seen before.

As with every other Agent, Astra can be unlocked by leveling her contract up to 5, or by spending 1,000 Valorant Points. Astra will be available when Valorant Episode 2 Act 2 begins on March 2.