Learn the elemental shields of each enemy combatant in Destiny 2, whether they're in normal activities or Nightfalls.
Sam Chandler
3

There are a lot of enemies in Destiny 2 and several of them have elemental shields. For those that are planning out a Nightfall run or even those who have trouble differentiating between the various colors, below is a table that lists all enemy shield types. Be sure to refer to this as you’re gearing up for a Lost Sector or Nightfall run.

All enemy shield types

destiny 2 enemy shield types
A lot of enemies in Destiny 2 feature shields. Some of these are elemental and benefit from being taken down with matching weapons.

There are several different enemy factions in Destiny 2 and each tends to have one or more units with an elemental shield type. Knowing what these are, and which enemies gain a shield in Nightfall strikes, will ensure you can tackle end-game content with ease.

Keep in mind that there are unique shields in Destiny 2. These are often white and require some mechanic to be disabled – such as the Praetorian shields in Vault of Glass that must be hit with the Relic. More often than not, these are bosses or found during mechanic-heavy encounters, like Barrier Champions.

Faction Enemy Shield Type Nightfall Shield
Fallen Captain Arc Arc
  Shank - Solar
  Heavy Shank - Solar
  Servitor - Void
Hive Acolyte - Void
  Knight - Solar
  Wizard Solar Solar
Vex Minotaur Void Void
  Harpy - Arc
Cabal Centurion Solar Solar
  Incinerator - Void
  Psion - Void
Taken Captain Solar Solar
  Acolyte Void Void
  Knight Arc Arc
  Wizard Void Void
  Minotaur Arc Arc
  Centurions Arc Arc
Scorn Chieftain Arc/Solar/Void Arc/Solar/Void
  Wraith - Solar

This information is critical when Match Game is active. Match Game makes it so that it is incredibly difficult to break a shield using a weapon that does not match its elemental type. Ensure you and your team have a good coverage of elemental types to be able to effectively handle whatever Destiny 2 can throw at you.

Anticipate updates for this enemy shield type table as more enemies are introduced or shield types are changed. Remember that Legend & Master Lost Sectors and Nightfalls affect enemy shield types, so plan your high level runs accordingly. Be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide for more tips to help you be a better Guardian.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    May 31, 2021 9:30 PM

    Sam Chandler posted a new article, All enemy shield types - Destiny 2

    • Masem legacy 10 years mercury mega
      May 31, 2021 9:50 PM

      A comment on the Discord: it would be nice to have a list of all the Nightfalls/Hunts/Lost Sections and other content that would list out the types of champs and types of shields that would be encountered. Some can be easily memorized but having a nice list to reference would be nice tor refer to once in a while.

      • SerfaSam mercury mega
        June 1, 2021 1:12 AM

        Good tip. I'll have to start taking note of this. Sounds like a long-form task! Hopefully Bungie don't continually change it though

