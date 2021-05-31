All enemy shield types - Destiny 2
Learn the elemental shields of each enemy combatant in Destiny 2, whether they're in normal activities or Nightfalls.
There are a lot of enemies in Destiny 2 and several of them have elemental shields. For those that are planning out a Nightfall run or even those who have trouble differentiating between the various colors, below is a table that lists all enemy shield types. Be sure to refer to this as you’re gearing up for a Lost Sector or Nightfall run.
All enemy shield types
There are several different enemy factions in Destiny 2 and each tends to have one or more units with an elemental shield type. Knowing what these are, and which enemies gain a shield in Nightfall strikes, will ensure you can tackle end-game content with ease.
Keep in mind that there are unique shields in Destiny 2. These are often white and require some mechanic to be disabled – such as the Praetorian shields in Vault of Glass that must be hit with the Relic. More often than not, these are bosses or found during mechanic-heavy encounters, like Barrier Champions.
|Faction
|Enemy
|Shield Type
|Nightfall Shield
|Fallen
|Captain
|Arc
|Arc
|Shank
|-
|Solar
|Heavy Shank
|-
|Solar
|Servitor
|-
|Void
|Hive
|Acolyte
|-
|Void
|Knight
|-
|Solar
|Wizard
|Solar
|Solar
|Vex
|Minotaur
|Void
|Void
|Harpy
|-
|Arc
|Cabal
|Centurion
|Solar
|Solar
|Incinerator
|-
|Void
|Psion
|-
|Void
|Taken
|Captain
|Solar
|Solar
|Acolyte
|Void
|Void
|Knight
|Arc
|Arc
|Wizard
|Void
|Void
|Minotaur
|Arc
|Arc
|Centurions
|Arc
|Arc
|Scorn
|Chieftain
|Arc/Solar/Void
|Arc/Solar/Void
|Wraith
|-
|Solar
This information is critical when Match Game is active. Match Game makes it so that it is incredibly difficult to break a shield using a weapon that does not match its elemental type. Ensure you and your team have a good coverage of elemental types to be able to effectively handle whatever Destiny 2 can throw at you.
Anticipate updates for this enemy shield type table as more enemies are introduced or shield types are changed. Remember that Legend & Master Lost Sectors and Nightfalls affect enemy shield types, so plan your high level runs accordingly. Be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide for more tips to help you be a better Guardian.
A comment on the Discord: it would be nice to have a list of all the Nightfalls/Hunts/Lost Sections and other content that would list out the types of champs and types of shields that would be encountered. Some can be easily memorized but having a nice list to reference would be nice tor refer to once in a while.
