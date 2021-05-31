All enemy shield types - Destiny 2 Learn the elemental shields of each enemy combatant in Destiny 2, whether they're in normal activities or Nightfalls.

There are a lot of enemies in Destiny 2 and several of them have elemental shields. For those that are planning out a Nightfall run or even those who have trouble differentiating between the various colors, below is a table that lists all enemy shield types. Be sure to refer to this as you’re gearing up for a Lost Sector or Nightfall run.

All enemy shield types

A lot of enemies in Destiny 2 feature shields. Some of these are elemental and benefit from being taken down with matching weapons.

There are several different enemy factions in Destiny 2 and each tends to have one or more units with an elemental shield type. Knowing what these are, and which enemies gain a shield in Nightfall strikes, will ensure you can tackle end-game content with ease.

Keep in mind that there are unique shields in Destiny 2. These are often white and require some mechanic to be disabled – such as the Praetorian shields in Vault of Glass that must be hit with the Relic. More often than not, these are bosses or found during mechanic-heavy encounters, like Barrier Champions.

Faction Enemy Shield Type Nightfall Shield Fallen Captain Arc Arc Shank - Solar Heavy Shank - Solar Servitor - Void Hive Acolyte - Void Knight - Solar Wizard Solar Solar Vex Minotaur Void Void Harpy - Arc Cabal Centurion Solar Solar Incinerator - Void Psion - Void Taken Captain Solar Solar Acolyte Void Void Knight Arc Arc Wizard Void Void Minotaur Arc Arc Centurions Arc Arc Scorn Chieftain Arc/Solar/Void Arc/Solar/Void Wraith - Solar

This information is critical when Match Game is active. Match Game makes it so that it is incredibly difficult to break a shield using a weapon that does not match its elemental type. Ensure you and your team have a good coverage of elemental types to be able to effectively handle whatever Destiny 2 can throw at you.

Anticipate updates for this enemy shield type table as more enemies are introduced or shield types are changed. Remember that Legend & Master Lost Sectors and Nightfalls affect enemy shield types, so plan your high level runs accordingly. Be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide for more tips to help you be a better Guardian.