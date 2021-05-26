Far Cry 6 gameplay reveal coming this Friday Ubisoft will premiere the first look at Far Cry 6 on a Friday.

E3 and Summer Game Fest are both still a couple weeks away, but the onslaught of gaming news and announcements looks like it’s already beginning. Ubisoft already shared that its proper conference will take place mid-June. However, the company seems ready to showcase one of its biggest upcoming titles. Ubisoft has announced that it will provide the first look at Far Cry 6’s gameplay in a livestream this Friday.

Ubisoft announced the Far Cry 6 gameplay livestream this Friday, May 28, at 9:30 a.m. PT/12:30 p.m. ET. The event will be streamed live on the Ubisoft North America YouTube channel. It’s not clear how long the stream will be, but it won’t be long until we find out, as it’s just two days away.

RSVP for your first look at Far Cry 6 gameplay premiering May 28th at 9:30 AM PDT. — Far Cry 6 (@FarCrygame) May 26, 2021

There isn’t much currently known about Far Cry 6 other than the fact that it’s set on the fictional island of Yara, a caribbean land inspired by Cuba. We also know that actor Giancarlo Esposito will play a prominent role in the game. Far Cry 6 was revealed back in July with a cinematic trailer. The game was originally scheduled to launch in February of this year, but was delayed to May. The game was pushed yet again, and there is currently no release date. When we get our first look at gameplay, a new release date may be given as well.

As previously stated, Ubisoft already announced that it will be holding a Forward presentation on June 12 as a part of Summer Game Fest. It’s a bit curious that Ubisoft didn’t just save its Far Cry 6 reveal for its conference in a couple of weeks. Regardless, it’s still likely that they will have additional details to show during the event. Stick with us here on Shacknews for whatever news comes out of the event.