2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Far Cry 6 gameplay reveal coming this Friday

Ubisoft will premiere the first look at Far Cry 6 on a Friday.
Donovan Erskine
1

E3 and Summer Game Fest are both still a couple weeks away, but the onslaught of gaming news and announcements looks like it’s already beginning. Ubisoft already shared that its proper conference will take place mid-June. However, the company seems ready to showcase one of its biggest upcoming titles. Ubisoft has announced that it will provide the first look at Far Cry 6’s gameplay in a livestream this Friday.

Ubisoft announced the Far Cry 6 gameplay livestream this Friday, May 28, at 9:30 a.m. PT/12:30 p.m. ET. The event will be streamed live on the Ubisoft North America YouTube channel. It’s not clear how long the stream will be, but it won’t be long until we find out, as it’s just two days away.

There isn’t much currently known about Far Cry 6 other than the fact that it’s set on the fictional island of Yara, a caribbean land inspired by Cuba. We also know that actor Giancarlo Esposito will play a prominent role in the game. Far Cry 6 was revealed back in July with a cinematic trailer. The game was originally scheduled to launch in February of this year, but was delayed to May. The game was pushed yet again, and there is currently no release date. When we get our first look at gameplay, a new release date may be given as well.

As previously stated, Ubisoft already announced that it will be holding a Forward presentation on June 12 as a part of Summer Game Fest. It’s a bit curious that Ubisoft didn’t just save its Far Cry 6 reveal for its conference in a couple of weeks. Regardless, it’s still likely that they will have additional details to show during the event. Stick with us here on Shacknews for whatever news comes out of the event.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

