Dying Light 2 presentation coming this week could include new launch details Techland is set to share a very special look at Dying Light 2 and we could see some important new details including possible fresh launch window.

Dying Light 2 has been an enigma of the past several years, dropping prominently in and out of the gaming conversation as Techland has worked around both the development cycle of the game and some ongoing matters at the studio. However, this year the developer has refocused its efforts on the upcoming zombie action game and has shared new tidbits little by little. This is set to culminate in what appears to be a major new Dying Light 2 presentation coming this week.

Techland teased its upcoming major Dying Light 2 event presentation on May 25, 2021. Coming on May 27, 2021 at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. PT, we will get an all-new look at Dying Light 2 on the Techland Twitch channel. Most details about the actual game have been pretty scarce at this point, so this upcoming reveal should be an illuminating look at what we can expect out of the game, hopefully including a new launch window.

Dying Light 2 details have been scarce in 2021, but this new presentation could shed light on major updates for the game, hopefully including a new launch window.

Techland went fairly quiet on new details regarding Dying Light 2 as the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2021. It didn’t help that the dev was forced to cut ties with lead designer and writer Chris Avellone amid sexual misconduct allegations. In 2021, there was little news up until we learned that art director Pawel Salinger was leaving Techland. Nonetheless, it seems Techland has gotten back on track and finally ready to be more open about Dying Light 2. We finally got a game-focused update, albeit short and vague in March 2021. There has even been a Q&A session since.

With this latest reveal finally promising to share a substantial bit more on Dying Light 2, it feels like something is finally happening for one of the most anticipated zombie-survival adventure games in 2021. With the new presentation coming on May 27, stay tuned for all of the details coming up right here at Shacknews.