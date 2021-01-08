Dying Light 2 Art Director Pawel Selinger has left Techland Following over two decades of work with the studio, Pawel Selinger has exited his position as Art Director at Techland, where he was working on Dying Light 2.

Dying Light 2 feels like it’s been in a state of development limbo forever at this point. We’ve seen the game off and on, appearing at various press events and E3s throughout the years, but a number of factors have set the game back over and over again, not the least of which was cutting ties with designer and writer Chris Avellone. We finally got some Dying Light 2 news today and it doesn’t look any brighter as it seems long time Techland veteran and Dying Light 2 Art Director Pawel Selinger is exiting the company after 22 years of work.

Pawel Selinger recently announced his exit from Techland on his personal LinkedIn account. In the posting, Selinger spoke well of Techland and shared no hard feelings about exiting the studio, instead wishing good will to the company and its future endeavors.

“I would like to express my gratitude to the company that has allowed me to develop and fulfill myself for half of my life,” Salenger wrote. “Techland, I will always be rooting for you, as well as the great people I have met thanks to you. I wish you that Dying light 2 and subsequent projects will become world hits.”

Pawel Salenger's efforts as a lead artist and writer at Techland have run from the early days of Call of Juarez up to Dying Light 2 and Dying Light: The Following.

Unfortunately, it continues to instill doubt in the state of Dying Light 2. The game has been delayed several times already, and that was before harassment and sexual misconduct allegations against former writer and lead Chris Avellone forced Techland to cut ties with him. Salenger’s exit may simply be out of the fact that he’s done with his work on the game and he wants to seek greener pastures, but Dying Light 2 losing another lead certainly doesn’t sound like it bodes well either way.

Nonetheless, Pawel Salenger’s efforts at Techland helped aid the company in launching games like Call of Juarez, Dead Island, and the original Dying Light. It’s unknown at this time what comes next for the former Techland artist and writer, but hopefully it’s not the last we’ve heard of him in the gaming industry.