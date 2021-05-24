Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PS5 file size and pre-load date allegedly revealed Wondering how much space you need to set aside on your PS5 for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart? Some new details may give a ballpark estimate.

With Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart’s release date fast approaching in mid-June, we’ve seen just about all the details that can possibly be stuffed into coverage ahead of the game’s launch. All that’s really left is the launch itself. That said, there’s definitely some details wrapped up in that very moment itself. Fortunately, we just got some very important ones attached to just that. The file size and pre-load date on PS5 for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart just surfaced in recent reports.

The details for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart’s launch size and pre-load date appeared via the PlayStation Game Size Twitter on May 24, 2021. According to PlayStation Game Size, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart’s file size will apparently weight in at 42 GBs (though the PKG file downloaded and compressed on the PS5 console could make for around a 9 GB difference leading to a supposed 33.6 GB install). Even so, with the game launching on June 11, PGS claims Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will apparently be up for pre-load on June 4.

Given all of the phenomenal looks we’ve had at Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart previously, it’s rather impressive that Insomniac might be able to fit the game under or around 40 GBs. Everything we know about the game has continued to build upon itself to make it look like an entirely enticing experience top to bottom. We even recently got a very extensive look at the accessibility features coming to the game, which are just another way it looks stellar to say the least. If PlayStation Game Size’s claim is accurate it’s a lot of good things tied up in a rather tidy and manageable file size.

As we close in on the June 11, 2021 release date for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, there’s little else left to learn. That said, stay tuned for details and further coverage leading up to and on the game’s release date.