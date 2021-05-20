Monster Hunter Digital Event to reveal Rise Version 3.0 details next week Another Monster Hunter Rise Digital Event is fast approaching at the end of this May and it will show off details for the next Monster Hunter Rise free update.

Monster Hunter Rise has continued to receive update after update, bringing new monsters, armor, weapons and further features to the game, but Capcom is far from done delivering on its hot new wyvern safari. A little under a month since the last digital event, the next Monster Hunter Digital Event is coming next week to cap off this May and show off details for the Monster Hunter Rise Version 3.0 free title update.

Capcom announced the upcoming Monster Hunter Digital Event on the Monster Hunter Twitter on May 20, 2021. According to the announcement, Capcom will be going live with the next Monster Hunter Digital Event on May 26 at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET. The contents of Monster Hunter Rise Version 3.0 will be at the center of the new update, teasing new monsters coming to the game, as well as a new earnable ending for the game. Having teased the Version 3.0 title update at the end of April when the last free title update dropped, it will be interesting to see if it’s as packed as Version 2.0 was.

Monster Hunter Digital Event - May 2021 is fast approaching!



Tune in for details on #MHRise Update Ver. 3.0 and the latest news on #MHStories2.



📺 https://t.co/k19Itm92NS pic.twitter.com/lWKYxXklj0 — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) May 20, 2021

While the Monster Hunter Digital Event announcement doesn’t say specifically whether there will be content for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, the game is also listed on the Digital Event graphics. We’re not expecting a big info drop on the game like what we saw in April, but it seems we could see some tidbits on Wings of Ruin as well.

Regardless, Monster Hunter fans definitely have some fun things to look forward to when the next Monster Hunter Digital Event and Rise Version 3.0 drop at the end of this May. Stay tuned on May 27 for further details, reveals, and information from the event. We’ll have it covered for you as it becomes available, right here at Shacknews.