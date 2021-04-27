Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin will have bonus content for MH Rise players If you've been playing Monster Hunter Rise, you'll have sets of layered armor waiting for you when you continue on to Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin and vice versa.

Monster Hunter Rise and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin are looking like two vastly different experiences within the Monster Hunter universe. The latter, set to launch in July 2021, will give players a unique story in which they’ll befriend and battle beside many of the iconic wyverns throughout the game, instead of just hunting them for parts. However, that doesn’t mean the two games won’t be connected. If you have a Monster Hunter Rise save file when you get your hands on Wings of Ruin, you’re in for a reward.

Capcom revealed the interconnected reward between Monster Hunter Rise and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin during the Monster Hunter Digital Event on April 26, 2021. During the event in which a fresh new trailer for Wings of Ruin played, it was also revealed that there would be a reward for Monster Hunter Rise players that jump in. If you link your MH Rise save file up to Wings of Ruin, you’ll be able to access male and female Kamura layered armors that look like the default armor in Rise. You'll also get a Wings of Ruin layered armor if you take a save from the game back to Rise.

It looks like there will be an option to link your Monster Hunter Rise save file to Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin and score sweet Kamura-inspired layered armors.

Monster Hunter Rise’s default armor has always looked very good despite being what you start off with. It’s a neat reward for those who have been playing Rise and intend to follow the adventure over on Monster Hunter Stories 2. It’s also just another reason to have Rise before Wings of Ruin comes out if you somehow missed the acclaim the game has gotten from players and critics, including our Shacknews review. Monster Hunter Rise also got its share of cool updates and news today, including the addition of Teostra and Kushala Daora in the Version 2.0 Free Title Update and a tease that Version 3.0 will be coming at the end of May.

With Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin coming on July 9, 2021, stay tuned for further reveals and details, such as how to link Monster Hunter Rise and Wings of Ruin saves up in either game and claim your rewards.