Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness will launch on Netflix in early July The latest trailer for Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness gives us a final look at a conspiracy Leon and Claire try to uncover that could lead to another outbreak.

Resident Evil is all about unchecked corporate power, the red tape it puts up, and, of course, the terrible consequences when nothing gets in its way. The latest upcoming Netflix series, Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, continues these themes, taking the series to just before Resident Evil 4. The latest trailer showed us a conspiracy Claire Redfield is trying to expose as Leon Kennedy starts work as a government agent, but when things get out of control, they’ll both be fighting to survive when the series drops in early July 2021.

Capcom and Netflix shared the latest trailer for the Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness series on the Netflix YouTube channel on May 18, 2021. Where we previously had a window of when we could expect the series last time a trailer launched, this one gave Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness an official launch date of July 8, 2021. It also goes deeper into details about the story as Claire Redfield tries desperately to expose a dangerous conspiracy and get government officials to act against umbrella while Leon tries to keep (fictional) members of the White House safe.

As you might have imagined, it all goes down hill pretty quickly. Some new infection hits occupants of the nation’s capital and Leon and Claire are going to once again be thrown into the center of a situation in which they must survive deadly infected humans and other creatures. A CG series, this will be one of the first time a Resident Evil product has launched as a series of episodes on Netflix. This trailer also gave us our first look at some of the monsters that the characters will be forced to content with, including a terrifying little rat creature and a more burly, yet apparently sentient Tyrant-looking creature.

With Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness coming on July 8, we won’t be waiting too much longer to see the full extent of what’s going on in this story and how it leads up to Resident Evil 4. Stay tuned for any final details as we close in on the launch date just around the corner.