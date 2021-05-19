Rocket League gets its first Formula 1 pack tomorrow The Formula 1 Fan Pack will mark the beginning of a multi-year collaboration between Psyonix and the team at Formula 1.

One of the most exciting aspects of this latest Rocket League season has been the addition of real-world vehicles from the worlds of NASCAR and Formula 1. The latter is now ready to join Psyonix's motorized sports game. F1 cars are coming to Rocket League, starting tomorrow, and Psyonix has released a new trailer to show more of what's ahead.

Formula 1 racing fans will recognize the voice of legendary broadcaster David Croft in this trailer. This video shows off many of the contents of the Formula 1 Fan Pack, which will be available from the Rocket League Item Shop this coming Thursday. The package will contain the Formula 1 2021 Car, a unique Decal, Decals for ten different F1 teams, and Pirelli Wheels. The full Formula 1 Fan Pack will be available for 2,000 Credits.

Rocket League's Formula 1 collaboration was first announced back in March. Psyonix is touting this as the beginning of a multi-year partnership between the developer and the Formula 1 team. However, this specific package will only be available for a one-week period. Those interested in grabbing it must do so from May 20-26. Don't be too discouraged if you miss out, because Psyonix does note that the Formula 1 Fan Pack will be available again in the future, specifically during major F1 events.

Season 3 has been a big one for Rocket League so far, having featured vehicles from Formula 1, NASCAR, and Lamborghini. Be sure to follow Shacknews for the latest updates revolving around Psyonix's sports game on wheels. For more on the Formula 1 additions to the game, be sure to visit the Rocket League website.