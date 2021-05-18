New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Legends of Runeterra Patch 2.8 introduces the first Champion card skins

Players who collect Legends of Runeterra's new Champion skins will be able to swap their Champion card with new graphics and animations.
TJ Denzer
1

For a long time now, Legends of Runeterra has been devoid of the various skins which have made League of Legends champions more customizable and personal in the main MOBA game. That’s finally changing with with Legends of Runeterra Patch 2.8. The new update for the game brought a collection of Champion skins to a few of the cards, allowing you to swap out applicable champions with new art, animations, and more fun effects.

Legends of Runeterra Patch 2.8 launched with a set of notes on the game’s website on May 18, 2021. For a long time, players have asked for some form of the League of Legends cosmetic Champion skins to crossover to the card game in some shape or form and they finally have. As of this patch, Legends of Runeterra got its first Champion skins in the form of some particular inclusions from League of Legends’ Dark Star and Cosmic sets. Dark Star Zed, Dark Star Shyvana, Cosmic Zephyr Yasuo, and Cosmic Exile Riven are now available in Legend of Runeterra’s in-game store.

The Champion skins can be applied to your normal collection of various applicable Champion cards. They swap the Champion card’s art and, in some cases, have special new level-up effects. What’s more, certain animations and mini-spawns associated with champions also become available as part of the new Champion card skins. For instance, Zed’s Living Shadow summons will take on new art related to the Dark Star Zed skin if equipped as well. As just the first skins released for Legends of Runeterra, Riot Games has also promised that more skins are on the way and can be expected to launch regularly throughout 2021.

With the recent Empires of the Ascended expansion having brought a wealth of new cards to Legends of Runeterra, be on the look out for more information about cosmetic card skins as it becomes available. The new Dark Star and Cosmic skins are just the start of many more to come.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

