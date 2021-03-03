Legends of Runeterra: Empires of the Ascended - All 110 cards It's Legends of Runeterra's biggest expansion to date. Here are all 110 cards releases in the new Empires of the Ascended expansion.

Earlier today, Riot Games released the newest expansion for their digital card game, Legends of Runeterra. Empires of the Ascended introduces 110 new cards to the game, as well as nine new playable Champions and the new region, Shurima. It's the game's biggest expansion to date.

Here are the 110 cards coming to Legends of Runeterra through the new Empires of the Ascended expansion, via Mobalytics. We've divided these cards by region.

Bilgewater

(4) Loaded Dice (Slow) - For the rest of the round, when you damage the enemy Nexus, Nab 1.

(Slow) - For the rest of the round, when you damage the enemy Nexus, 1. (4) Lost Riches (Burst) - Draw a Treasure. If there aren't any to draw, create 2 Treasures in your deck instead.

Demacia

(6) Jarvan IV (6/4) (Elite)(Barrier) - When you attack, pay my cost to summon me Challenging the Strongest enemy. Round Start : Create a Fleeting Cataclysm in hand. When I Challenge an enemy, give me Barrier this round. (6) Jarvan IV (5/3) (Elite)(Barrier) - When you attack, pay my cost to summon me Challenging the Strongest enemy. Level Up : Allies have survived 4+ strikes from enemy blockers.

(Elite)(Barrier) - When you attack, pay my cost to summon me the enemy. : Create a in hand. When I an enemy, give me this round. (2) Honored Lord (3/2) (Elite) - The first time I Challenge an enemy, give me Barrier this round.

(Elite) - The first time I an enemy, give me this round. (1) Tattered Banner (Burst) - The next time you summon an ally this round, grant it Challenger .

(Burst) - The next time you summon an ally this round, grant it . (4) Golden Ages (Slow) - Give an ally Barrier this round. Rally .

(Slow) - Give an ally this round. . (4) Gallant Rider (4/4) (Elite) - The first time I Challenge an enemy, transform me into Vanguard Cavalry .

(Elite) - The first time I an enemy, transform me into . (1) Dragon Chow (0/3) - WHen you play a Dragon, it strikes me and you draw 1.

- WHen you play a Dragon, it me and you draw 1. (1) Battlefield Prowess (Slow) - Grant an ally +1/+1.

(Slow) - Grant an ally +1/+1. (7) King Jarvan III (3/6) (Elite)(Tough) - When I'm summoned, draw Jarvan IV . If he's already in play, instead give allies Challenger and Scout this round.

(Elite)(Tough) - When I'm summoned, draw . If he's already in play, instead give allies and this round. (6) Penitent Squire (2/2) - When I'm summoned, if you Behold an Elite, create a Tattered Banner in hand.

- When I'm summoned, if you an Elite, create a in hand. (3) Cataclysm (Slow) - An ally starts a free attack Challenging an enemy.

Freljord

(0) Frozen Tomb (Landmark) - Countdown 2 : Summon an exact copy of the Obliterated unit I replaced.

(Landmark) - : Summon an exact copy of the unit I replaced. (8) Frostguard Thrall (8/8) (Overwhelm)

(Overwhelm) (4) Blighted Ravine (Landmark) - When I'm summoned, heal your Nexus 4. Countdown 1 : Deal 2 to EVERYTHING.

(Landmark) - When I'm summoned, heal your Nexus 4. : Deal 2 to EVERYTHING. (3) Lissandra (3/4) (Tough) - Your Nexus is Tough . When I'm summoned, summon a Frozen Thrall . Round Start : Create a Fleeting 0 cost Ice Shard in hand. (3) Lissandra (2/3) (Tough) - When I'm summoned, summon a Frozen Thrall . Level Up : You've summoned 2+ allies that cost 8+. When I level up, create a Watcher in hand.

(Tough) - Your Nexus is . When I'm summoned, summon a . : Create a 0 cost in hand. (2) Ancestral Boon (Burst) - Grant the top ally in your deck +2/+2. Enlightned : Instead, grant all allies in your deck +2/+2.

(Burst) - Grant the top ally in your deck +2/+2. : Instead, grant all allies in your deck +2/+2. (3) Ice Shard (Fast) - Deal 1 to EVERYTHING.

(Fast) - Deal 1 to EVERYTHING. (5) Entomb (Fast) - Obliterate a unit and summon a Frozen Tomb in its place.

(Fast) - a unit and summon a in its place. (1) Three Sisters (Burst) - Create a Fleeting Flash Freeze , Fury of the North , or Entomb in hand.

(Burst) - Create a , , or in hand. (1) Frozen Thrall (Landmark) - Countdown 8 : Summon a Frostguard Thrall .

(Landmark) - : Summon a . (5) Draklorn Inquisitor (4/5) - When I'm summoned, summon a Frozen Thrall . Round End : If the Countdown of any of your Frozen Thralls is 4 or less, advance them to 0.

- When I'm summoned, summon a . : If the of any of your is 4 or less, them to 0. (5) Cold Resistance (Burst) - Get an empty mana gem and grand an ally +0/+2.

(Burst) - Get an empty mana gem and grand an ally +0/+2. (3) Spoils of War (Burst) - Grant an ally +1/+2. Plunder : Grand +2/+3 instead.

(Burst) - Grant an ally +1/+2. : Grand +2/+3 instead. (17) Watcher (11/17) - I cost 0 if you've summoned 4+ allies that cost 8+ this game. Attack: Obliterate the enemy deck.

Ionia

(4) Field Musicians (1/4) (Attune) - Each round, once you've summoned 3 other allies, refill your spell mana and draw 1.

(Attune) - Each round, once you've summoned 3 other allies, refill your spell mana and draw 1. (1) Shadow Apprentice (1/1) (Elusive) - When I'm summoned, grant me +1/+1 if an ally has Ephemeral.

Targon

(8) Destiny's Call (Burst) - Grant an ally in hand +8/+8.

(Burst) - Grant an ally in hand +8/+8. (2) Startipped Peak (Landmark) - Countdown 2: Create 2 random Celestial cards that cost 3 or less in hand.

Noxus

(4) Whispered Words (Burst) - Reputation : I cost 2. Draw 2.

(Burst) - : I cost 2. Draw 2. (2) Black Rose Spy (3/2) - Reputation : When I'm summoned, transform me into an exact copy of the Strongest ally that struck this round.

- : When I'm summoned, transform me into an exact copy of the ally that this round. (3) LeBlanc (6/3) (Quick Attack) - Each time I see you deal 15+ damage, create a Mirror Image in hand. If you already have one, reduce its cost by 1 instead. (3) LeBlanc (5/2) (Quick Attack) - Level Up : I've seen you deal 15+ damage.

(Quick Attack) - Each time I see you deal 15+ damage, create a in hand. If you already have one, reduce its cost by 1 instead. (3) Mimic (Burst) - Reputation : I cost 1. Pick a spell in play or in hand and create a Fleeting copy of it in hand.

(Burst) - : I cost 1. Pick a spell in play or in hand and create a copy of it in hand. (4) Bloody Business (Fast) - An ally with 5+ Power strikes an enemy.

(Fast) - An ally with 5+ Power an enemy. (3) Thorn of the Rose (5/1) - When I'm summoned, create a Guile in hand.

- When I'm summoned, create a in hand. (8) Strength in Numbers (Slow) - Summon 2 Legion Marauders .

(Slow) - Summon 2 . (1) Crimson Bloodletter (1/2) - The next time you summon another ally, deal 1 to it and grant me +1/+1.

- The next time you summon another ally, deal 1 to it and grant me +1/+1. (4) Sigil of Malice (Fast) - Reputation : I cost 1. Deal 2 to anything.

(Fast) - : I cost 1. Deal 2 to anything. (2) Mirror Image (Slow) - Summon an exact Ephemeral copy of an ally with 5+ Power.

(Slow) - Summon an exact copy of an ally with 5+ Power. (4) Shrieking Spider (2/5) (Spider) - Attack: Grant Spider allies +1/+0.

Piltover & Zaun

(1) Concurrent Timelines (Slow) - For the rest of the game, the first time you play a follower each round, pick 1 of 3 followers with the same cost to transform it into.

(Slow) - For the rest of the game, the first time you play a follower each round, pick 1 of 3 followers with the same cost to transform it into. (0) Production Surge (Slow) - To play, spend all your mana. Summon random Turtles whose cost equals the mana spent.

Shurima

(2) Aspiring Chronomancer (2/3) - Play : Predict .

- : . (1) Baccai Reaper (1/2) (Fearsome) - When you slay a unit, grant me +1/+0.

(Fearsome) - When you a unit, grant me +1/+0. (3) Azir (1/5) (Ascended) - When allies attack, summon an attacking Sand Soldier . Level Up : You've summoned 10 units.

(Ascended) - When allies attack, summon an attacking . : You've summoned 10 units. (1) Sand Soldier (1/1) (Ephemeral) - Nexus Strike : Deal 1 to the enemy Nexus.

(Ephemeral) - : Deal 1 to the enemy Nexus. (5) General's Palace (Landmark) - Enemies are Vulnerable . Round Start : Rally .

(Landmark) - Enemies are . : . (2) Emperor's Guard (5/4) (Fearsome) - When I'm summoned, draw 1.

(Fearsome) - When I'm summoned, draw 1. (9) Sandstorm (Slow) - Obliterate 3 enemy units or landmarks.

(Slow) - 3 enemy units or landmarks. (10) Ascended's Call (Slow) - Rally . Summon Renekton and Nasus . Immediately level them up to level 3.

(Slow) - . Summon and . Immediately level them up to level 3. (2) Sandstone Charger (5/2) (Ephemeral)

(Ephemeral) (5) Golden Herald (6/6) - Play and Round Start : Summon 2 Sand Soldiers and grant them +2/+2.

- and : Summon 2 and grant them +2/+2. (4) Crumbling Sands (Fast) - Obliterate an enemy follower. Draw 1.

(Fast) - an enemy follower. Draw 1. (3) Shimmering Mirage (Burst) - Summon an exact copy of an ally. It's Ephemeral . Draw 1.

(Burst) - Summon an exact copy of an ally. It's . Draw 1. (7) Eternal Gladiator (Barrier) - When I'm summoned, draw 1. Round End : The Strongest enemy and I strike each other.

(Barrier) - When I'm summoned, draw 1. : The enemy and I each other. (2) Emperor's Prosperity (Burst) - Draw 2.

(Burst) - Draw 2. (4) Weight of Judgment (Slow) - Deal 2 to a champion or 7 to a follower.

(Slow) - Deal 2 to a champion or 7 to a follower. (1) Bloodthirsty Marauder (3/1)

(2) Roiling Sands (Landmark) - When an enemy is summoned, destroy me to grant it Vulnerable .

(Landmark) - When an enemy is summoned, destroy me to grant it . (5) Rampaging Baccai (4/6) (Overwhelm) - Play : If you've slain 4+ units this game, an enemy and I strike each other.

(Overwhelm) - : If you've 4+ units this game, an enemy and I each other. (0) Baccai Rampage (Skill) - Rampaging Baccai and an enemy strike each other.

(Skill) - and an enemy each other. (3) Xenotype Researchers (3/3) - When I'm summoned, grant 3 random allies in your deck +3/+3.

- When I'm summoned, grant 3 random allies in your deck +3/+3. (1) Clockling (2/2)

(3) Esteemed Hierophant (3/4) - When I'm summoned, advance your Buried Sun Disc 2 rounds.

- When I'm summoned, your 2 rounds. (2) Preservarium (Landmark) - When I'm summoned, draw 1. Countdown 2 : Draw 1.

(Landmark) - When I'm summoned, draw 1. : Draw 1. (7) Raz Bloodmane (6/6) (Fearsome) - Give enemies -2/-0 this round.

(Fearsome) - Give enemies -2/-0 this round. (5) Siphoning Strike (Slow) - An ally Strikes a unit. If it dies, grant allied champions everywhere +2/+2.

(Slow) - An ally a unit. If it dies, grant allied champions +2/+2. (4) Rite of Dominance (Fast) - Kill an ally or destroy one of your mana gems to all enemies -2/-0 this round.

(Fast) - Kill an ally or destroy one of your mana gems to all enemies -2/-0 this round. (4) Sivir (5/3) - Level Up : You've dealt 35+ damage.

- : You've dealt 35+ damage. (6) Sivir's Ricochet (Slow) - Reputation : I cost 3. Deal 1 to a random enemy or the enemy Nexus 5 times. Create a Sivir in your deck.

(Slow) - : I cost 3. Deal 1 to a random enemy or the enemy Nexus 5 times. Create a in your deck. (6) Khahiri the Returned (4/4) (Fearsome) - When I'm summoned, create a copy of me in your deck. When you see me in a Prediction , grant all allied copies of me everywhere +2/+2.

(Fearsome) - When I'm summoned, create a copy of me in your deck. When you see me in a , grant all allied copies of me +2/+2. (4) Salt Spire (Landmark) - Countdown 2 : Summon a Grumpy Rockbear . Then, if you've summoned 4+ landmarks this game, grant the Strongest ally +2/+2.

(Landmark) - : Summon a . Then, if you've summoned 4+ landmarks this game, grant the (1) Dunekeeper (2/1) - When I'm summoned, summon a Sand Soldier .

- When I'm summoned, summon a . (1) Ancient Preparations (Landmark) - Play : Predict . Countdown 2 : Summon a Clockling .

(Landmark) - : . : Summon a . (4) Promising Future (Slow) - Grant an allied landmark "My Countdown completion effect activates twice".

(Slow) - Grant an allied landmark "My completion effect activates twice". (4) Callous Bonecrusher (6/3) - Reputation : I cost 2.

- : I cost 2. (2) Payday (Focus) - Create a Lucky Find in hand.

(Focus) - Create a in hand. (3) Unraveled Earth (Burst) - Summon 2 Rolling Sands . Draw 1.

(Burst) - Summon 2 . Draw 1. (2) Rock Hopper (3/1) - When I'm summoned, summon a Rolling Sands .

- When I'm summoned, summon a . (3) Sai Scout (2/4) - Play : Predict . If you pick a landmark, grant me Elusive .

- : . If you pick a landmark, grant me . (2) Hibernating Rockbear (Landmark) - Countdown 3 : Summon a Grumpy Rockbear .

(Landmark) - : Summon a . (12) Sandstone Chimera (6/6) - Reduce my cost by 1 for each time an ally attacked this game.

- Reduce my cost by 1 for each time an ally attacked this game. (1) Exhaust (Focus) - Give an enemy -2/-0 and Vulnerable this round.

(Focus) - Give an enemy -2/-0 and this round. (6) Nasus (2/2) (Ascended)(Fearsome) - I have +1/+1 for each unit until you've slain this game. Level Up : When I strike for 10+ damage.

(Ascended)(Fearsome) - I have +1/+1 for each unit until you've this game. : When I strike for 10+ damage. (3) Inner Sanctum (Landmark) - Reputation : I cost 0. Countdown 1 : Create 2 Lucky Finds in hand.

(Landmark) - : I cost 0. : Create 2 in hand. (1) Destined Poro (1/1) (Poro) - Round Start : If you've leveled a champion, transform me into Exalted Poro .

(Poro) - : If you've leveled a champion, transform me into . (1) Exalted Poro (2/2) (Poro) - I have 3 random keywords.

(Poro) - I have 3 random keywords. (5) Ruin Runner (6/4)

(2) Emperor's Dais (Landmark) - When allies attack, summon an attacking Sand Soldier .

(Landmark) - When allies attack, summon an attacking . (5) Inspiring Marshal (4/6) - When you summon another ally, give it +2/+0 this round.

(4) Sandcrafter (3/5) - Attack : Summon an attacking Sand Soldier .

- : Summon an attacking . (4) Rite of Negation (Fast) - Kill an ally or destroy one of your mana gems to stop all enemy Fast spells, Slow spells, and Skills .

(Fast) - Kill an ally or destroy one of your mana gems to stop all enemy spells, spells, and . (1) Buried Sun Disc (Landmark) - Start of Game : Draw 1 of me if you all your cards are Shuriman. Countdown 25 : Restore the Sun Disc . When an Ascended ally levels up, advance me 10 rounds.

(Landmark) - : Draw 1 of me if you all your cards are Shuriman. : . When an Ascended ally levels up, me 10 rounds. (0) Restored Sun Disc - Immediately draw 1 of all your Ascendants. For the rest of the game, your level 2 Ascendants are level 3.

- Immediately draw 1 of all your Ascendants. For the rest of the game, your level 2 Ascendants are level 3. (4) Renekton (4/4) (Ascended)(Overwhelm) - When I Challenge an enemy, give me +2/+1 this round. Level Up : I've dealt 12+ damage.

(Ascended)(Overwhelm) - When I an enemy, give me +2/+1 this round. : I've dealt 12+ damage. (0) Dominus Destruction (Skill) - Deal 2 to enemies and the enemy Nexus.

(Skill) - Deal 2 to enemies and the enemy Nexus. (2) Ruthless Predator (Burst) - Give an ally +2/+0 and an enemy Vulnerable this round.

(Burst) - Give an ally +2/+0 and an enemy this round. (2) Unworthy (Slow) - Give an enemy follower -4/-0 this round. If you have fewer mana gems than your opponent, kill it instead.

(Slow) - Give an enemy follower -4/-0 this round. If you have fewer mana gems than your opponent, kill it instead. (5) Taliyah (3/5) - Play : Summon an exact copy of an allied landmark. Attack : Deal 2 to my blocker. If it's dead or gone, deal 2 to the enemy Nexus instead. If you have a landmark, do this 2 more times. (5) Taliyah (2/4) - Play : Summon an exact copy of an allied landmark. Level Up : You've summoned 5+ landmarks.

- : Summon an exact copy of an allied landmark. : Deal 2 to my blocker. If it's dead or gone, deal 2 to the enemy Nexus instead. If you have a landmark, do this 2 more times. (0) Threaded Volley (Skill) - Deal 2 to Taliyah 's blocker. If it's dead or gone, deal 2 to the enemy Nexus instead.

(Skill) - Deal 2 to 's blocker. If it's dead or gone, deal 2 to the enemy Nexus instead. (7) Emperor's Divide (Slow) - Give enemies Vulnerable this round and summon 6 Sand Soldiers .

(Slow) - Give enemies this round and summon 6 . (2) Ancient Hourglass (Fast) - Obliterate an ally and summon a Stasis Statue in its place.

(Fast) - an ally and summon a in its place. (2) Stasis Statue (Landmark) - Countdown 1 : Summon an exact copy of the Obliterated unit I replaced.

(Landmark) - : Summon an exact copy of the unit I replaced. (4) Voice of the Risen (3/4) - If you've leveled a champion, allies have +2/+0.

- If you've leveled a champion, allies have +2/+0. (4) Baccai Sandspinner (5/3) - Play : Grant an enemy -1/-0 and Vulnerable .

- : Grant an enemy -1/-0 and . (2) Ruinous Path (Slow) - Draw 1. If you've slain a unit this round, Drain 2 from the enemy Nexus.

(Slow) - Draw 1. If you've a unit this round, 2 from the enemy Nexus. (4) Desert Naturalist (2/4) - Play : Destroy a landmark. If it's allied, summon a Grumpy Rockbear .

(2/4) - : Destroy a landmark. If it's allied, summon a . (0) Teen Spirit (Skill) - Destroy a landmark. If it's allied, summon a Grumpy Rockbear .

(Skill) - Destroy a landmark. If it's allied, summon a . (5) Grumpy Rockbear (5/4)

(3) Khahiri the Student (3/3) - When I'm summoned, grant me +1/+1 if you've Protected this game.

- When I'm summoned, grant me +1/+1 if you've this game. (1) Shaped Stone (Burst) - Give an ally +1/+1 this round. If you've summoned a landmark this game, give it +3/+1 instead.

(Burst) - Give an ally +1/+1 this round. If you've summoned a landmark this game, give it +3/+1 instead. (8) Sanctum Conservator (8/5) (Fearsome) - Play : If you've slain 13+ units this game, kill all enemy followers, then summon a copy of me.

(Fearsome) - : If you've 13+ units this game, kill all enemy followers, then summon a copy of me. (0) Conservator's Judgment (Skill) - If you've slain 13+ units this game, kill all enemy followers, then summon a copy of me.

(Skill) - If you've 13+ units this game, kill all enemy followers, then summon a copy of me. (3) Arise! (Burst) - Summon a Sand Soldier . Create a Fleeting Arise! in hand.

(Burst) - Summon a . Create a in hand. (3) Devoted Council (1/6) - Round Start : If you've leveled a champion, heal your champions and Nexus 2.

- : If you've leveled a champion, heal your champions and Nexus 2. (4) Golden Ambassador (3/2) - Allegiance : Draw a champion and grant it +2/+2.

- : Draw a champion and grant it +2/+2. (5) Sandswept Tomb (Landmark) - When allies attack, summon an attacking Sandstone Charger .

(Landmark) - When allies attack, summon an attacking . (7) Spirit Fire (Burst) - Give enemies -2/-0 and " Round End : Deal 2 to me" this round.

(Burst) - Give enemies -2/-0 and " : Deal 2 to me" this round. (7) Ascended's Rise (Slow) - Level up all level 1 Ascended allies.

(Slow) - Level up all level 1 Ascended allies. (7) Boomerang Blade (Slow) - An ally strikes the Strongest and Weakest enemies.

(Slow) - An ally the and enemies. (3) Quicksand (Burst) - Give an enemy -4/-0 and disable its keywords (excluding any negative keywords) this round.

(Burst) - Give an enemy -4/-0 and disable its keywords (excluding any negative keywords) this round. (1) Stoneweaving (Burst) - Look at 3 random landmarks you can afford. Pick 1 to create in hand.

(Burst) - Look at 3 random landmarks you can afford. Pick 1 to create in hand. (4) Desert's Wrath (Slow) - Grant allied Sand Soldiers everywhere +1/+0. Summon 2 Sand Soldiers .

(Slow) - Grant allied everywhere +1/+0. Summon 2 . (2) Waking Sands (Slow) - Summon a Sandstone Charger .

(Slow) - Summon a . (6) Ricochet (Slow) - Reputation : I cost 3. Deal 1 to a random enemy or the enemy Nexus 5 times.

(Slow) - : I cost 3. Deal 1 to a random enemy or the enemy Nexus 5 times. (0) Rite of Calling (Slow) - Kill an ally or destroy one of your mana gems to draw a champion.

Shadow Isles

(0) The Second Death (Skill) - Kill an ally to kill an enemy.

(Skill) - Kill an ally to kill an enemy. (3) Soulspinner (3/2) - When I'm summoned, grant me +1/+1 and Fearsome if an ally died this round.

- When I'm summoned, grant me +1/+1 and if an ally died this round. (0) Prey (0/1)

(4) Spirit Leech (4/1) - Play : Kill an ally to draw 2.

- : Kill an ally to draw 2. (2) Sea Scarab (1/2) (Deep) - When another ally dies, or Last Breath : Toss 1.

(Deep) - When another ally dies, or : 1. (2) Fading Icon (3/1) - When I'm summoned, summon a Prey .

- When I'm summoned, summon a . (2) Unto Dusk (Burst) - Draw 1. Nightfall : Activate an ally's Nightfall effect, ignoring any targeted portions.

(Burst) - Draw 1. : Activate an ally's effect, ignoring any targeted portions. (2) Song of the Isles (Burst) - Grant an ally Lifesteal , Fearsome , and Ephemeral .

(Burst) - Grant an ally , , and . (5) Spirit Journey (Fast) - Kill a unit, then revive it.

(Fast) - Kill a unit, then revive it. (5) Kindred (5/5) (Quick Attack) - The first time you slay a unit each round, grant me +2/+2 and I mark the Weakest enemy. Round End : Kill units with my mark. (5) Kindred (5/5) (Quick Attack) - The first time you slay a unit each round, I mark the Weakest enemy. Round End : Kill units with my mark. Level Up : I've seen you slay 2 units with my mark.

(Quick Attack) - The first time you a unit each round, grant me +2/+2 and I mark the enemy. : Kill units with my mark. (2) Mask Mother (2/2) (Fearsome) - Play : Kill an ally to grant me its stats and keywords.

(Fearsome) - : Kill an ally to grant me its stats and keywords. (2) Lamb's Respite (Slow) - Give the Weakest ally "I can't take damage or die" this round.

(Slow) - Give the ally "I can't take damage or die" this round. (7) The Etherfiend (6/4) (Fearsome) - Play: Kill an ally to kill an enemy.

Be sure to check out our earlier story for more information on Empires of the Ascended. Legends of Runeterra's latest expansion is available now.