Legends of Runeterra: Empires of the Ascended adds Shurima region, champions, & cards This latest expansion also adds new mechanics and keywords as well as a 2v2 game mode.

Legends of Runeterra has taken the collectible card game community by storm and today Riot Games has released a major expansion, Empires of the Ascended. This latest expansion seeks to significantly increase nearly all areas of the game, with a new region being added, over a hundred cards for players to collect, and new Champions to experience.

Released on March 3, 2021, Legends of Runeterra: Empires of the Ascended marks a massive moment in the life of Riot Games’ collectible card game based on its popular MOBA, League of Legends.

The new location on offer is called Shurima. According to the official Empires of the Ascended page, Shurima “stands strong once again in Empires of the Ascended, and revolves around a theme of ascension and inevitability”. Along with this new addition comes 110 new cards, which players can peruse at their leisure through the online site. These new cards also introduce some new archetypes and mechanics including level 3 Ascended Champions, deck manipulation, and high-impact combos, as well as new keywords: Countdown, Predict, and Reputation.

Legends of Runeterra: Empires of the Ascended introduces nine new Champions for players to use.

It’s not just new cards that players can look forward to, there are also nine new Champions to utilize. Fans of League of Legends will be pleased to hear that Azir, Jarvan IV, LeBlanc, Nasus, Renekton, and more are available to be played.

There’s also a new Lab called United Front PVP. This will have players working together in a two-on-two setup in a tag-team battle. Expect a lot of heated combat to be taking place!

Players that want to get in and experience the Empires of the Ascended expansion need only boot up the game as this DLC is automatically downloaded. It’s certainly an exciting time to be a fan of League of Legends and collectible card games. Make sure you keep it locked to Shacknews for the latest on Legends of Runeterra and its latest expansion, Empires of the Ascended, as well as all future expansions and card additions.