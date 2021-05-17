Miitopia release date for Nintendo Switch Here's everything you need to know about how soon you can explore the world of Miitopia on Nintendo Switch.

Miitopia was one of the most unexpected surprises from Nintendo's first-party lineup to get a Switch release. The Nintendo life sim/adventure is getting a second chance at a new audience after its original Nintendo 3DS release. How long will players have to wait to pick it up? We have the information you need.

Miitopia release date

Miitopia will release on May 21, 2021, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. The game originally released on Nintendo 3DS on July 28, 2017. The Nintendo Switch port was announced during the February 17 Nintendo Direct and will feature all-new customization options. The game will be avaialble both digitally and at retail for $49.99 USD.

Miitopia can be purchased on the Nintendo eShop. The full version of the game will be available to play on Friday, May 21 at 12 a.m. ET/Thursday, May 20 at 9 p.m. PT. Retailers are not expected to have physical copies of the game available to pick up at midnight. If you can't wait that long and wish to try Miitopia out ahead of time, there is a free demo available through the Nintendo eShop listing, as well as directly through the Nintendo Switch interface.

Miitopia will allow players to create and share their own Mii characters. Those characters can then be placed in various life sim scenarios, socialize with other Miis, or even go on a full-blown fantasy adventure. The Nintendo Switch version will feature horse companions, offering a new way to experience the game's adventure.

Miitopia will release later this week. Be sure to follow Shacknews for the latest updates, as we ride with our Miis once again.