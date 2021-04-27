Miitopia demo hits Nintendo Switch eShop ahead of May launch If you're rearing and ready to take some Miis on an adventure in Miitopia, Nintendo has put out a free demo ahead of its May release date.

Nintendo’s Miis have provided a fun and interesting way to include player avatars in a lot of activities on Nintendo consoles over the years. Whether it was playing as a fighter in Super Smash Bros., racing your own kart in Mario Kart 8, or simply enjoying the various Mii activities on the Nintendo 3DS and Wii, the Mii’s have a fun history that’s coming back to the forefront with the launch of Miitopia on the Nintendo Switch in May. That said, if you’d like to get a taste of what’s in store, Nintendo has you covered. There’s a Miitopia demo out right as of today.

Nintendo announced the release of the Miitopia demo via the Nintendo of America Twitter on April 27, 2021. As of today, players will find the Miitopia demo on the game’s page in the Nintendo eShop where they can download it for free and give the game a try. What’s even sweeter is that if you enjoy the demo, the progress you made in the demo will carry over to the full game so you can pick up where you left off.

A free demo for #Miitopia is available now on #NintendoSwitch #eShop! Download and begin your comedy-filled adventure to bring down the Dark Lord today! The demo even features save-data transfer with the full version!



Download the demo and pre-order now: https://t.co/Ms9CjCkjBc pic.twitter.com/KVXB5xg15Z — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 27, 2021

Miitopia was an interesting surprise out of the February 2021 Nintendo Direct. Among the showcase of gams that included Mario Golf: Super Rush, we also got the official announcement of Miitopia, promising to bring back adventures including our funny little Mii characters. Set for May 21, it will be a new opportunity to customize our Miis and take them on a fantasy RPG journey. The demo promises to be a fun peek into exactly what we can expect out of the full game when it arrives next month.

As May looms, Nintendo will no doubt have some final details and reveals leading up to Miitopia’s May 21 launch. If you want to get a head start on the action, check out the demo before the full game comes out and get ready to transfer your progress over from there.