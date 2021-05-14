Hitman 3 Free Starter Pack features bonus mission The Icon for a limited time A flickering movie star is bringing everyone down around him to revive his career, so it's up to Agent 47 to bring him down alone in a limited time free mission.

As we roll through the merry month of May, Hitman 3’s latest content roadmap is in full swing. We’ve got base game goods in the form of Elusive Targets, DLC content with another chapter of the Seven Deadly Sins, and more. A big part of this month was free content relating to the Hitman 3 Free Starter Pack. As a special addition to the Free Starter Pack, players can now enjoy The Icon bonus mission in Hitman 1’s Sapienza for a limited time.

IO Interactive launched The Icon bonus mission in Hitman 3’s Free Starter Pack as part of its May content roadmap, along with a trailer released on the Hitman YouTube channel on May 14, 2021. This bonus mission takes players to a revamped Sapienza (a Hitman 1 location) where a movie is being shot with faded star Dino Bosco. Bosco is hoping to revive his career, but constant issues and reshoots with Bosco are pushing the project vastly over budget. Unable to fire him due to a contract, the production company hires Agent 47 to take him out.

The Icon is available as part of the Hitman 3 Free Starter Pack on Epic Games Store for PC, PS Store for PlayStation, and Microsoft Store for Xbox from May 14 to May 23, 2021. After that, the mission will go away, but there’s still plenty of goods to come to the Free Starter Pack this coming month. From May 28 to June 6, Hitman 1 location Paris and its main mission will be available for free and from June 4 to June 13, the Black Hat Elusive Target will be wandering about.

With the second chapter of Seven Deadly Sins DLC out and the Iconoclast target already in action in Hitman 3’s May content, there’s plenty of reason to go all in already, but if you want to give the free content a go, now’s certainly a time to do it. Check it out while you can and stay tuned for further Hitman 3 news and updates as they become available.