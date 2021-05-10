Hitman 3 May roadmap features new & returning Elusive Target dates Players of Hitman 3 will have a fresh Elusive Target to look forward to in The Iconoclast, as well as the returning Black Hat in Paris.

As IO Interactive has continued to bring new content to Hitman 3, Elusive Targets, Escalations, and other fun content have always been a part of that. So too have roadmaps detailing the dates and information when new Hitman content is launching for the game. May is no different. IO Interactive has put out a fresh roadmap detailing some of the biggest content of the month, including its “Season of Pride” chapter of the Seven Deadly Sins, a new Elusive Target, and a returning one.

IO Interactive put out the May roadmap for Hitman 3 via a graphic on May 10, 2021, as well as a trailer for the upcoming content. On May 10, the same day, players will be able to take part in a new Escalation in the form of The Sebastian Principle. Next up is the new Hitman 3 Elusive Target, The Iconoclast. This target was revealed to be running around in Hitman 3’s Mendoza, Argentina location from May 12 to May 24. Meanwhile, another Elusive Target, The Black Hat, returns from the original Hitman to go active in Paris once more from June 4 to June 13.

Furthermore, Featured Contract Spawn On Me is coming on May 20, Escalation The Pascal Consortium on May 27, and Featured Hitman Community Contracts on June 10. In addition, the Hitman 3 Free Starter will let you explore the Hitman 1 Paris location from May 28 to June 6, bonus mission The Icon from May 14 to May 23, and the above Black Hat Elusive Target for free if you haven’t tried the game yet and want to see what it’s about.

All of this comes in alongside the latest Hitman 3 DLC, Pride from the Seven Deadly Sins DLC. The second alongside the previously launched Greed chapter brings another collection of a mission, suit, and new gear for players to enjoy, all themed around the sin that makes up the core of the chapter. Pride features, as expected, a look into Agent 47’s psyche of proudness as a world-class assassin, but it also features a fancy sniper rifle, sword, and suit to go with it.

As some of this content kicks off today, stay tuned for more information on the latest content and updates coming to the game. Hitman 3 has continued to be one of the more highly beloved titles of 2021 and the goods just keep on coming.