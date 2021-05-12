New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Tech firms form Semiconductors in America Coalition, call for $50 billion to address shortage

Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Apple, Intel, and several more are among those attempting to address the semiconductor famine's affects in the US.
TJ Denzer
5

As we’ve come into another fiscal quarter and nearly halfway through 2021, a common issue among various financial reporting as of late is the damage the global semiconductor shortage stands to do to various sectors of tech manufacturing and production. It is such an issue that President Joseph Biden has also worked towards initiatives to address the matter in the opening moves of his administration. Now, a group of tech giants has banded together to form a special coalition on the semiconductor shortage in the United States.

The Semiconductors in America Coalition (SIAC) was officially announced via a press release on May 11, 2021. The coalition consists of various major players in the U.S. tech industry, including Amazon Web Services, Apple, AT&T, Cisco Systems, General Electric, Google, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Microsoft, and Verizon. The coalition has asked for the US Congress for $50 billion in funds to aid the participating firms in developing solutions for the ongoing and ever-deepening semiconductor famine which has affected technology production and distribution worldwide through a number of sectors including computers, automotive, and gaming industries.

Many of the companies listed in the Semiconductors in America Coalition (SIAC) have reported the strong possibility of supply issues in the immediate future with the ongoing semiconductor shortage.
Many of the companies listed in the Semiconductors in America Coalition (SIAC) have reported the strong possibility of supply issues in the immediate future with the ongoing semiconductor shortage.

The formation of the SIAC follows on the back of President Biden’s executive order to investigate the issue earlier this year. Biden has also signaled support for funding to aid in solutions and alleviation of the ongoing issue with the CHIPS for America Act, a bill aiming at boosting the country's semiconductor production. A number of the companies above have included forecasts in their recently posted quarterly and yearly financial reports warning that the semiconductor shortage stands to severely limit business even throughout the end of 2021. Groups like Nintendo and Sony have echoed those concerns as well, claiming the issue could roll over well into 2022.

With all of this in mind and so much money and business on the line in the immediate future, it will be interesting to see what the Congressional response to the Semiconductors in America Coalition will be, as well as the solutions or fixes that come after. Stay tuned as we continue to follow this story for further updates and info.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

    • zerog83 legacy 10 years
      reply
      May 12, 2021 10:54 AM

      how nice of them to be willing to bring manufacturing back to America as long as taxpayers cover the cost

      • MagicWishMonkey legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        May 12, 2021 12:10 PM

        It’s a national security issue, and China subsidizes their industry. Probably Taiwan and South Korea as well.

        The ability to fab our own chips is almost as important as being able to produce enough food to feed ourselves, the government should figure out a way to make it happen.

        • General Balsaga
          reply
          May 12, 2021 12:12 PM

          Wait huh? The tech giants have BILLIONS AND BILLIONS, the fuck I'm paying them out my my wallet...

          Wait I already do pay them outa my wallet!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! ALL MY TECH SHIT!!!!!!!!!!!! Ffs isn't it enough?

        • zerog83 legacy 10 years
          reply
          May 12, 2021 12:29 PM

          how about they pay the government to solve the issue for them, then?

        • erebus legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          May 12, 2021 12:31 PM

          I'll go halsies with you...ban crypto currency and it'll fix the chip shortage. No tax money needed

      • bobokiller legacy 10 years
        reply
        May 12, 2021 12:28 PM

        jerbs jerbs jerbs, and the increased local mining will bring the economy to the MOON. DD hands (or more likely, rare-earth hands).

    • -TKF- legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      May 12, 2021 12:31 PM

      Let's put all our eggs in one basket, and put that basket in the hands of one of our most dangerous enemies that we share zero culture with and .. ohh btw isn't a democracy that plays by ANY rulebook..

      WHAT COULD POSSIBLY GO WRONG

    • AxeMan808 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      May 12, 2021 12:34 PM

      Too big to something or other.

