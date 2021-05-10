New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

PS5 console availability to remain scarce into 2022

Sony warned analysts it could struggle to meet demand for another year as it struggles with the global chip shortage.

Chris Jarrard
10

Your chances of easily picking up a PlayStation 5 console at retail are going to remain low for the foreseeable future. According to a new Bloomberg report, Sony has warned some analysts that the company is unable to offer boosted sales targets for 2021 because PS5 consoles will remain in scarce supply through 2022.

The Blomberg report says this information was shared with analysts in a briefing that followed the releases of Sony’s Q1 earnings report on April 28. Sony Chief Financial Officer Hiroki Totoki explained, “I don’t think demand is calming down this year and even if we secure a lot more devices and produce many more units of the PlayStation 5 next year, our supply wouldn’t be able to catch up with demand.”

Like most of the world, Sony is also dealing with the fallout from the ongoing glocal chip shortage. While the company was able to move more than 7 million PS5 consoles since the November 2020 launch window, it doesn’t expect that number to be much higher than 15 or 16 million units by the end of 2021. In normal circumstances, ramping up production to meet unprecedented demand would be an option, but the last year has been anything but normal.

Sony stock was riding high following the COVID-affected year of 2020 when millions of people purchased electronics for in-home entertainment. Following a failure to meet analyst expectations for reporting profit in Q1 2021, the stock took a small dive. Sony announced plans to buy back $1.8 billion USD worth of its own stock after the Q1 2021 earnings report. Maintaining the strong numbers it saw in 2020 will be difficult for Sony as it navigates through 2021.

Contributing Tech Editor

Chris Jarrard likes playing games, crankin' tunes, and looking for fights on obscure online message boards. He understands that breakfast food is the only true food. Don't @ him.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    May 10, 2021 10:55 AM

    Chris Jarrard posted a new article, PS5 console availability to remain scarce into 2022

    • lefthighkick legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      May 10, 2021 11:09 AM

      Fuuuuuck. :(

    • lacker legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      May 10, 2021 11:13 AM

      Good thing for me that I am now playing most games 10 to 20 years after release.

    • smegula legacy 10 years
      reply
      May 10, 2021 11:31 AM

      that's fine, actual ps5 games will be scarce to match :)

    • Psigun
      reply
      May 10, 2021 11:31 AM

      which will become not ridiculous to find first: 30X0 or PS5?

      • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
        reply
        May 10, 2021 12:01 PM

        PS5, easy. Its reasonable to find a PS5 with a little effort while it is harder to buy a 3080 now than it was late last year when I picked up two

        • Sailor of Fortune legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          May 10, 2021 12:03 PM

          Three of my four friends wanting a PS5 got theirs in the last month. Though they've been relying on multiple people keeping an eye out for them or someone who manages to buy them online (none of them use bots).

          • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
            reply
            May 10, 2021 12:14 PM

            Yeah, it takes effort but its only a short matter of time to get one if you're willing to put in the effort.

            If someone don't want to do that and would rather just walk into a Best Buy, I totally get that but that's not happening for a while.

            • lacker legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
              reply
              May 10, 2021 12:15 PM

              What's the protocol to get a PS5?

              • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
                reply
                May 10, 2021 1:11 PM

                Follow Twitter accounts and Discord servers that are dedicated to drops, be ready to pull the trigger if a notification happens. I see that there's notice sometimes so you'll have a heads up when that happens.

            • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
              reply
              May 10, 2021 1:02 PM

              What exactly is the effort you are talking about to get a ps5 easily?

              • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
                reply
                May 10, 2021 1:10 PM

                I didn't say it was easy, I said it was effort. :)

                I see drops at least twice a week on @wario64, and that's more of a general account than one focused just on drops. There are several Twitter accounts and Discord servers I don't follow that are just focused on drops, I'd follow those and roll the dice whenever notifications pop up

        • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          May 10, 2021 1:48 PM

          Yep. I have a PS5. Still looking for a GPU for me and my brother.

        • lefthighkick legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          May 10, 2021 3:07 PM

          We're having a heck of a time in spite of using Twitter, Discord and certain websites to get drop alerts.

      • digweed014 legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        May 10, 2021 12:05 PM

        Ps 5 for sure

      • Creepin_Jeezus legacy 10 years
        reply
        May 10, 2021 12:06 PM

        Buddy of mine just today managed to snag a 3080, lucky git.

    • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
      reply
      May 10, 2021 12:04 PM

      Sounds good. Waiting for the Slim. No games I really care about at the moment anyway that I cant play later.

      • falidorn mercury ultra mega
        reply
        May 10, 2021 1:47 PM

        I’m waiting for the Regular edition. PS5 Chonker Edition -> PS5 Baby Bear Edition -> PS5 Slim

    • Tripps legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      May 10, 2021 1:48 PM

      I kind of feel guilty not having turned mine on for over a month now.....

