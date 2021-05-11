Call of Duty: Warzone tease suggests a Die Hard crossover featuring John McClane It looks like Call of Duty: Warzone could be getting a hefty influx of Yippie-Ki-Yay if a recent Nakatomi Plaza-themed tease is any indication.

As Call of Duty: Warzone has grown exponentially since launch, so too has the effort to bring fresh and interesting content into the game. Recently, we’ve seen the entire battle royale map of Verdansk infested with zombies and then nuked into oblivion. However, some more recent teases seem to indicate that Call of Duty: Warzone could be getting a crossover with the iconic Die Hard film franchise and maybe even a visit from its star supercop John McClane.

It was fairly recently that Call of Duty posted a not-so-subtle tease of an impending Die Hard crossover via the game’s Twitter. Promoting a so-called “Nakatomi Duct Cleaning” service, the tease suggests that this supposed service is coming to Verdansk in pretty short order. For the uninitiated or unaware, the first Die Hard movie takes place in the fictional Nakatomi Plaza skyscraper. In that same movie, Bruce Willis’s iconic John McClane character spent quite a bit of time in the air ducts of the building, hunting down bombs and fighting off terrorists. If this tease is any indication, it seems McClane could be paying a visit to Verdansk.

Air ducts are a complicated network of danger. If yours are in need of repair, call the best in the business at Nakatomi Duct Cleaning.



Learn more here: https://t.co/0PN0f3HliO pic.twitter.com/4vJEdiQ7OK — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) May 8, 2021

It was only three weeks ago that Call of Duty: Warzone had a Nuke Event that shifted the whole map of Verdansk in arguably interesting ways (although the event itself was rather shaky to say the least). It was with this shift that Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 kicked off and with it, Activision has gone out of his way to bring some of the bigger additions yet to the game. Recently, Call of Duty did some weapons in a crossover collaboration with the popular sci-fi Alien franchise and the dvelopers also confirmed Rambo content coming to the game.

With the recent Nakatomi tease, we expect to see some Die Hard content shown off soon, and it’s looking an awful lot like Bruce Willis’s John McClane will be the latest resident of Verdansk’s battlefields. Stay tuned as we await further updates and information.