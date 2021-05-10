Roughly 95% of US Apple users opted out of App Tracking in iOS 14.5 New analytics for iOS 14.5 show that the vast majority of users are opting out of App Tracking.

Apple finally rolled out its iOS 14.5 update to iPhone and iPads last month, adding new features to further improve the user experience. iOS 14.5 also introduced the controversial App Tracking Transparency feature, which gives users the option to opt in or out of having their data tracked across applications. New analytics are in, and they reveal that a large majority of Apple users decided to opt out of App Tracking when given a choice.

This news comes by way of an analytics report shared by Flurry Analytics. When users open up apps that track data, they are given an option whether or not to allow said data to be tracked. While the assumption is that most users would quickly decline being tracked, the numbers may be worse that companies feared.

According to the report, only 5% of Apple users in the United States consented to having their data tracked. This means that roughly 95% of users opted out. As for worldwide users, about 87% of people opted out of having their data tracked. In most cases, App Tracking is used to gather user data in order to serve them ads tailored to their interests.

With numbers this massive, the new feature will undoubtedly have a major impact on the business of many companies. One of which is Facebook, who has already begun to roll out messages to users urging them to opt into app tracking, with the hint of a threat at making Facebook and Instagram a paid service.

With just how many users are deciding to opt out of App Tracking, it will be interesting to see what major ramifications it has down the line. If you’d like to just opt out of App Tracking in every instance, there’s a way to automatically do so. Stick with us here on Shacknews for everything Apple.