How to disable App Tracking in iOS 14.5 Here's how to disable the new App Tracking feature coming to iPhones and iPads in iOS 14.5

Apple has been working to build a reputation of making user privacy a top priority. This is evident with the release of iOS 14.5, which added the App Tracking Transparency feature to iPhones and iPads. This feature gives users the option whether or not to allow an app to track their information while in use. However, this feature can be turned off altogether. Here’s how to disable App Tracking in iOS 14.5

The new App Tracking feature in iOS 14.5 can be disabled entirely by heading to the Settings app. From Settings, select Privacy, and then Tracking. From here, you’ll be able to select whether or not you want to allow apps to request to track. If you keep the option on, then you will receive a notification asking whether or not you grant an app position to track your information upon launch. If you disable app tracking, you won’t be asked at all, and your device will automatically disallow all instances of data tracking.

The new App Tracking transparency feature is meant to make users more aware of when companies are tracking their behavior across apps, as well as giving them more agency in selecting how they want their information to be used. Apple CEO Tim Cook spoke in detail about the new feature in an interview earlier this month.

That's how to disable App Tracking in iOS 14.5, with a quick trip to the Settings app. With the update now rolling out to iPhones and iPads, users will be able to opt out entirely. App Tracking Transparency is the latest move by Apple to bolster user privacy.