2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Microsoft admits Xbox console is not profitable in Epic Games testimony

A Microsoft executive confirmed during the Epic Games vs Apple case that it doesn't make a profit from Xbox consoles.
Donovan Erskine
16

Apple and Epic Games are in the midst of what will surely be a lengthy legal battle. During the court hearings, we’ve seen the companies point to different examples around the industry that support their given cases. As a part of Epic Games’ testimony, the company brought in Xbox Vice President Lori Wright as a witness. While on the stand, Wright admitted that Microsoft does not make a profit from selling Xbox consoles.

It was during the third day of the Apple vs Epic Games trial when the latter brought in Xbox VP Lori Wright as a witness. With Epic Games trying to prove Apple’s wrongdoing in the way it handles its App Store, the company has looked to other publishers that have had to deal with the same policies. While on the stand, Wright was asked a series of questions. One such question was "Does Microsoft ever earn a profit on the sale of an Xbox console?" to which Wright responded “No.”

In a follow up question, the Xbox VP was asked why does Microsoft continue to sell Xbox consoles if they aren't making a profit on them. Wright answered, saying that the “hardware is critical” for supporting a user end-to-end experience.

It’s been highly speculated that Microsoft doesn’t make a profit from its console sales, given the price in comparison to the parts it takes to make an Xbox. This would also further underline why the company has such a focus on services like Xbox Game Pass to bring in its revenue.

As a byproduct of the ongoing court case between Apple and Epic Games, we’ve learned a lot about internal statistics and upcoming projects. This includes the fact that Psyonix is working on two new Rocket League mobile games, and that PlayStation accounts for nearly half of Fortnite’s revenue.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    May 5, 2021 11:50 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Microsoft admits Xbox console is not profitable in Epic Games testimony

    • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      May 5, 2021 11:09 AM

      In testimoney as part of Epic v. Apple , MS reveals they have never made a dime off selling an Xbox console. They work fully off the razor+blades model, profiting on game licenses and services.

      https://www.vice.com/en/article/akgg7a/microsoft-says-its-never-made-money-selling-an-xbox-console

      • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        May 5, 2021 11:14 AM

        Also, as part of the discovery documents, included an Xbox presentation from August 2020 (publicly available here: https://app.box.com/s/6b9wmjvr582c95uzma1136exumk6p989/file/807419743283 ) which had Xbox thinking that Breath of the Wild 2 and Metroid Prime 4 were going to be released in 2020.

        https://www.ign.com/articles/xbox-expected-breath-of-the-wild-2-to-launch-last-year

        • daggot legacy 10 years
          reply
          May 5, 2021 11:46 AM

          Wasn't 2020 the original target date for MP4 before they pushed it back because they weren't happy about it?

          I can't help think BotW2 was pushed back to time with the new hardware release. I don't really have a problem with that. Nintendo has done a pretty good job about flowing 1st party IP out at a decent pace.

          But, I still want a sequel for Metroid Pinball.

      • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        May 5, 2021 11:37 AM

        MS's fight with Apple to get xCloud on iOS caused Apple to temporarily kick Shadow, an app that let you stream games from your PC to the iPhone, off the app store for a year. (This wasn't MS's intent, they used Shadow as an example of an app that did what xCloud did, and Apple went, "not anymore!" effectively)

        https://www.theverge.com/2021/5/5/22421290/microsoft-apple-xcloud-ios-shadow-cloud-gaming-removal-app-store

      • ErneX legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        May 5, 2021 11:40 AM

        This was known IIRC

        • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          May 5, 2021 11:45 AM

          We knew Xbox OG was a lot of sunk costs (a pretty large figure they lost money on), but going forward it wasn't clear how close they were to the manuf. costs, outside of estimates of part breakdown costs.

          • daggot legacy 10 years
            reply
            May 5, 2021 11:47 AM

            Is that for the entire life of the console? Pretty much a given for launch, but they usually bring down the mfr cost with the revisions. Not sure if they ever hit a profit on the nth revision.

      • MrLobo legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        May 5, 2021 12:18 PM

        I wonder if X360 hardware was sold at a profit but the replacement program turned it into a loss.
        Consoles become cheaper to make as the manifacturing process improves and the parts get cheaper. It's part of the reason they make new skus and reduce prices so much.

        • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
          reply
          May 5, 2021 3:08 PM

          It was going to lose billions before the RROD

      • Ride-My-Rocket legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        May 5, 2021 1:59 PM

        This is not a surprise at all.

      • MagicWishMonkey legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        May 5, 2021 2:59 PM

        That’s been true for most consoles since the 360, I thought?

    • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
      reply
      May 5, 2021 12:31 PM

      $499 seems like a bargain on these consoles considering how expensive PC graphics hardware is.

      • Dolemite legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        May 5, 2021 2:56 PM

        Yeah and they are built in a quantity you can actually get one with a little effort compared to just GPUs these days.

    • gokart. legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      May 5, 2021 12:57 PM

      news to no one. the only console manufacturer that doesn't sell at a loss (at least at the start of the cycle) is nintendo because people gonna buy dat mario even if it's running on a potato.

      • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        May 5, 2021 1:10 PM

        Even estimates of the Switch's cost by components has the price super super tight, if not at a loss. I think the last estimate I read was only a few dollars per unit, at most. They're in the same razors + blades model - heck, they're the ones that established that approach in the industry.

        • gokart. legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          May 5, 2021 1:13 PM

          they were close on launch, apparently. only $40 profit (which is likely not actually profit to them once they pay for distribution and distribution). buy one today and i assume they're making quite a bit more.

          • gokart. legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            May 5, 2021 1:15 PM

            that should've been "distribution and retail".

      • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
        reply
        May 5, 2021 3:10 PM

        They also don’t have the luxury of Microsoft or Sony where other divisions have paid for losses in their entertainment divisions. Entertainment is literally all Nintendo is, it doesn’t make sense to lose money on their products from day one

        • dopefish legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          May 5, 2021 3:34 PM

          PlayStation is like the only thing propping Sony up right now, isn't it? They've been relying on games to prop up the rest of the company for awhile i thought.

    • watcherxp legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      May 5, 2021 1:00 PM

      Haven't we known this for decades?

      • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        May 5, 2021 1:28 PM

        Only OG Xbox. Since mid-360, MS has not talked anything on sales numbers to its consoles, so we can only speculate if they were losing money or not, though given their strong head-first play on services, this was pretty much the sure bet.

        • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
          reply
          May 5, 2021 3:38 PM

          Nope. They only stopped reporting console sales during the Xbox One era by rolling them into everything else in entertainment. Losses in the Xbox 360 are a known quantity, same with the PS3. The 360 lost around $3 billion while the PS3 lost Sony nearly $5 billion.

          Its why both companies took big swings the other direction with very conservative console hardware in the PS4 and Xbox One, there was a goal to make them not loss leaders. MS did lose both money and marketshare because of their miscalculation with the Kinect, but the common spec with the Jaguar SoCs was an attempt to avoid losing billions like they did with the 360/PS3.

          It at least worked for Sony, they lost billions with the PS3 while the PS4 ended up being one of the most profitable parts of the entire company during the mid-2010s

    • derelict515 legacy 10 years
      reply
      May 5, 2021 2:15 PM

      I forgot about all this xCloud app nonsense during yesterday's thread. So absurd.

    • Safe For Work
      reply
      May 5, 2021 3:39 PM

      "your honor i rest my case" - Tim Sweeney Bird Law Attorney

