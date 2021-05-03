Xbox Game Pass gets Red Dead Online, Final Fantasy X, & FIFA 21 in early May These games are coming to Xbox Game Pass alongside the recently teased Dragon Quest Builders 2 and more within the first half of May 2021.

Undoubtedly one of the most valuable packages in gaming is Xbox Game Pass, and Microsoft’s continued additions to it keep the fun going. There’s a lovely collection of games on the way in the first half of May, and while one was already teased, there are quite a few others that should be delightful to a variety of fans among the Rockstar Games, JRPG, and sports fan crowds to name a few.

Xbox announced the early May slate for upcoming Game Pass additions in an Xbox Wire press release on May 3, 2021. Throughout the first half of this month, players will see newly added titles like Red Dead Online come to the program for console and Xbox Cloud Gaming, which was recently launched as a standalone entity separate of Red Dead Redemption 2. FIFA 21 and Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster are also on the way alongside the already confirmed Dragon Quest Builders 2 that was announced last week. Everything on Xbox’s new slate will be out by May 13 at the latest.

Imagine this tweet was a magic 8 ball that you just asked "what games are coming soon?" https://t.co/g4st5wH04M pic.twitter.com/C5XxAff66I — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) May 3, 2021

Here’s the list of games coming to Xbox Game Pass, when, and on what platforms this early May:

Dragon Quest Builders 2 (Console and PC) – May 4

FIFA 21 (Console and PC) via EA Play – May 6

Outlast 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 6

Steep (Cloud and Console) – May 6

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster (Console and PC) – May 13

Just Cause 4: Reloaded (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 13

Psychonauts (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 13

Red Dead Online (Cloud and Console) – May 13

Remnant: From the Ashes (PC) – May 13

A number of these should prove to be worthwhile in your Xbox Game Pass library regardless of tastes. Stay tuned as we continue to watch for further additions and updates to the Game Pass.