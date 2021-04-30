New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

IO Interactive is reportedly working on a fantasy RPG for Xbox

New reports suggest that the Hitman developer is in the early stages of developing an RPG game for Xbox.
Donovan Erskine
1

IO Interactive is in a pretty decent spot right now. The decision to go solo with its popular Hitman IP has paid off tremendously, as Hitman 3 has been the best-selling release in the rebooted trilogy. What’s more, the company recently announced that it would be tackling the James Bond franchise for its next project, a seemingly great fit for the team that’s churned out some incredible stealth experiences. Now, we may have another major title to look forward to, as IO Interactive is reportedly developing a fantasy RPG for Xbox currently codenamed Project Dragon.

These reports go back to a couple of different sources. Windows Central reports that it has received insider information that IO Interactive was in talks with Microsoft to develop a new fantasy RPG. Eurogamer then corroborated these reports, saying that it has also caught wind of a fantasy project in the early stages of development from the Hitman team.

The final major clue comes from IO Interactive’s own website. The studio is currently hiring a Lead Multiplayer Network Programmer. In the job description, the developer states “We’re cooking a brand-new title and concept that will continue the immersive mastery we got you used to, except on a whole other level of player interaction.”

The only confirmed future project we have from IO Interactive is Project 007. While it is possible that the game could feature multiplayer components, it’s unlikely that it is the game in question respective to this job listing. It’s more likely that this Lead Multiplayer Network Programmer position is for the alleged Project Dragon.

If IO Interactive is indeed working on an online fantasy RPG game for Microsoft, it could potentially fill the hole left by the now-cancelled Scalebound. We’re likely a long ways away from any official news or confirmation, but you can expect to read about the latest from IO Interactive right here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

